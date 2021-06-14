Fact Check-Danish footballer Christian Eriksen has not received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Inter Milan’s director

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen’s collapse on the pitch was not a result of a COVID-19 vaccine, despite false speculation on social media. Inter Milan’s director told reporters that the club midfielder has not been vaccinated.

Eriksen, 29, collapsed during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 clash against Finland on June 12. He was given a cardiac massage on the pitch and later rushed to hospital (here).

This prompted widespread speculation on social media that the incident was a potential adverse reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine. One claim on Twitter (since deleted) suggested the player had been vaccinated on May 31, attributing the information to Radio Sportiva.

“Inter Milan chief medic and cardiologist confirmed that [Eriksen] received the Pfizer vaccine 12 days ago. He spoke an hour ago on Radio Sportiva from Italy,” said one tweet that has since been shared as a screenshot on Instagram and Facebook (here , here and here).

This is not true. Inter Milan’s director Giuseppe Marotta dismissed the suggestion, telling Rai Sport: “He didn’t have COVID and wasn’t vaccinated either” (here).

Meanwhile, Radio Sportiva also denied making any such report about Eriksen’s condition. It said on Twitter: “The information reported in the tweet mentioned is false. We have never reported any opinion from the Inter medical staff regarding Christian Eriksen's condition. Please remove the content from the tweet author, otherwise we will be forced to take action.” (here).

It is not yet clear what caused Eriksen’s cardiac arrest; however, medical tests are currently underway. The 29-year-old is also said to be awake and in a stable condition in hospital (here).

VERDICT

False. Inter Milan’s director says Christian Eriksen has not received a COVID-19 vaccine, and this is therefore not the reason for his collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .