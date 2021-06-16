Fact Check-Space image is an artistic impression of Star Wars, not a secret government program

An image shared on social media claiming to show a “secret space program” is an artistic rendition of a Star Wars ship.

The claim was shared on Facebook, with a caption that reads: “This is ''SOLAR WARDEN''! This is the ''Secret Space Program'' that is being revealed to EARTH! They are not making a new space force, they are unveiling an existing branch of government/military!” (here)

The post continued: “Some of your friends and neighbors may even be connected to this program and more and you don’t even know it! This will be unveiled to the people of Earth as our first defense against a fake alien invasion.’’

However, the image is not authentic and is an artistic rendering.

It was first published in a book titled ‘The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’, released by Abrams Publishing in 2016 (here).

The work was also previously shared on the art website Imag.co (here) and was shared widely on Reddit in 2019 (here).

Reuters was unable to independently confirm who first created the image. The artist Ryan Church shared the concept on his Twitter account in March 2021 (here) but he did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

VERDICT

False. The image is not of a secret US space program. It is artwork first published in 2016 following the release of the Star Wars: Rogue One movie.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .