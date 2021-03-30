Fact Check-March 25 Northwest ‘lightshow’ shows SpaceX discarded rocket reentry, experts say

On the night of March 25, 2021 videos and photographs of a series of fireball lights in the Pacific Northwest night sky gained traction on social media. Some users commenting on the footage claimed the images showed an “Unidentified Flying Object” (UFO), “aliens” or a “meteorite”. Experts said the lightshow was caused by the reentry of the second stage of a Falcon 9, a SpaceX rocket launched on March 4.

A video of the event as seen in Portland, Oregon, was captured by KATU News reporter Genevieve Reaume, here . Local outlet King5 published a compilation of footage of the lights seen from the state of Washington, here

“So. this UFO was just seen over Washington and Oregon. WELCOME our new ALIEN OVERLORDS!”, the title of a Facebook post with a TikTok clip reads ( here ). Other posts ( here and here ), claim their footage showed a meteor or meteorite.

On March 26 at 00:18 ET, Jonathan McDowell, astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard & Smithsonian ( here ) identified the object on Twitter ( here ) as the second stage of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched on March 4, which “failed to make a deorbit burn and is now reentering after 22 days in orbit.”

The National Weather Service in Seattle also said on Twitter in the early morning of March 26 ( here ) that according to “unofficial information”, the objects in the sky were debris from the SpaceX rocket. In subsequent tweets, the office explained why the objects were not meteors, based on their reentering angle and slower speed ( here ).

The Falcon 9 is a “reusable, two stage rocket” ( here ). A diagram of the separation of the two stages can be seen in an article by USA Today, here . McDowell said the seven-meter-long stage was “supposed to immolate itself over the ocean south of Australia” ( here ).

Contacted by Reuters via email, McDowell explained the orbit of the rocket, which was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida ( here ), was tracked by the US Space Force as “object 47782” and that its reentry was “predicted, although the exact time was not known in advance.”

“A reentering rocket melts, disintegrates into many lumps which carry on parallel tracks just as observed,” he said. “There is no doubt that what people saw was the breakup and reentry of space debris object 47782.”

James Davenport, Research Assistant Professor at the Astronomy Department of the University of Washington, also attributed the event to the SpaceX rocket youtu.be/ekJanB4cjUk?t=45 , in an interview with local outlet KING 5 News (NBC Seattle). “It did exactly what it was supposed to do, it put satellites in orbit. The only failure it had is that it didn’t complete deorbit burn, so it didn’t come down when and where we expected it,” he added.

Similar images were seen in Australia in Feb. 2021 when debris from a Chinese rocket burned up as it re-entered the earth’s atmosphere ( here ), and in May 2020 with the reentry of a Russian rocket late stage ( here ).

“Remember there is a lot of energy in a space rocket launch,” McDowell said. “That energy was imparted to the stage at launch and now you are getting it all back in a brief time.”

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

VERDICT

False. Experts say footage of a lightshow in the Pacific Northwest on March 25, 2021 shows a SpaceX rocket reentering the atmosphere.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .