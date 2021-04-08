Fact Check-Photo shows snow-covered model of Sphinx in Japan

A photo, which users claim shows the Great Sphinx of Giza in Egypt covered in snow, has been circulating on social media. The photo actually shows a model of the Great Sphinx in Japan.

Examples of the posts can be seen here , here and here , with the caption, “In a rare photo that has been updated the statue of the Sphinx in the pyramids of Giza area was covered with snow in the winter of 1910 .. Egypt,” or similar variations.

A reverse image search shows that the Sphinx itself, the figures and snow in the photo appear to exactly match a photo on a blog here . The user says the photo was taken in February 2008 in Nikko, Japan (see top of blog post) at “Tobu World Square” (see caption after Taj Mahal model photo).

Tobu World Square is a museum in Nikko, Japan, with reproductions on a 1/25 scale of world-famous buildings (www.tobuws.co.jp/en/), including the Great Sphinx, a small photo of which can be seen on the museum’s website here .

In the bottom right hand corner of the photo being shared on social media, under the “THIS.IS.EGYPT” watermark, the number 23, written in green, is visible. A map of Tobu World Square here shows that the Great Sphinx is exhibit number 23.

Another photo of the Sphinx replica where the figures and items around the Sphinx exactly match the social media images (but without the snow) can be seen here .

Buzzfeed also debunked this claim in December 2013 (here) when the image circulated as a powerful winter storm swept across the Middle East, bringing snow to Egypt (here).

Photos of the real Great Sphinx of Giza in Egypt can be seen on Getty Images here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. This photo shows a model of the Great Sphinx in Japan.

