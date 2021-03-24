Fact Check-Spring Breakers party hard in Miami Beach but photo of crowded shore predates pandemic

Thousands of students have this month descended on Miami Beach, Florida, for spring break from their U.S. colleges and universities, leading the city to extend its 8 p.m. curfew and emergency powers for up to three weeks. Images on social media show people flouting federal guidance to avoid large crowds and to wear masks to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. One photo that has gained traction, showing a swarm of people on the beach, is from 2019’s spring break, a year before the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping the globe, claiming more than 2.8 million lives.

Those posting the photo of people crowded together and commenting on it seem to believe it is from 2021, with one poster saying “I’m glad I live 1,500 miles from Miami Beach” and another referring to the city’s curfew extension.

The original photo was published by the South Florida Sun Sentinel and credited to the Miami Beach Police on March 22, 2019 with the caption “Spring Break crowds gathered at Eighth Street beach in Miami Beach last weekend.” The large numbers of people who congregated at the famous party spot prompted Miami Beach to “take a more aggressive strategy” in managing spring break crowds long before the United States was ravaged by the coronavirus (here).

One popular poster, podcaster Fernand R. Amandi (here) , posted a clarification when people on social media pointed out the date discrepancy. He also posted a reply to his original tweet saying that “it has come to my attention that the picture in the original tweet isn’t from this week, but that does not change the fact that Miami Beach has been overrun by thousands of maskless Spring Breakers who are not abiding by the CDC pandemic guidelines as these recent photos confirm.”

Video posted by the Miami Herald on March 22, 2021 shows a thick maskless crowd at a different part of Eighth Street until they are dispersed by police spraying pepper spray (here) . The Miami Herald reported the area “has been jam-packed with partiers in recent weeks.” In a Reuters slideshow people stand closely together, with only some wearing masks during Spring Break (here ).

The Centers for Disease Control recommend that people wear masks and stay six feet apart to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Miami Beach Interim City manager Raul Aguila declared a state of emergency on March 20, 2021, imposing a curfew, closing some roads, and temporarily shuttering some sidewalk restaurant seating due to the police department’s “significant concerns relating to larger than expected spring break crowds.” In the declaration, the city also urged some businesses to close voluntarily (here here ).

VERDICT

Partly false. The photo depicts Miami Beach during Spring Break, but is from 2019. Miami Beach has struggled with large crowds in 2021.

