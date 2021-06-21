Fact Check-Photo shows Boris Johnson’s father with climate activists at 2019 literary festival

A photo of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson, does not show him with ‘Satanists’ at the G7 meeting in Cornwall, England as some social media users are claiming. Johnson is instead standing among climate change activists at a literary festival in 2019.

Posts ( here , here , here , here ) are sharing the photo of

Johnson surrounded by red-clothed people with captions including, “UK Prime Minister’s father Stanley, cozies up to ‘Extinction Rebellion’ Satanists at this weekend’s G7 meeting in Cornwall, England” and “This photo of Boris Johnson’s dad Stanley, is said to have been taken at the XR ‘Red Rebels’ G7 protest yesterday”.

As shown in a local media report here , the photo was taken on October 2, 2019 at the Shoreham Wordfest, a literary festival where Johnson gave a speech ( here , here ).

Johnson himself posted a very similar photo from a slightly different angle on his Instagram here on October 4, 2019, with the caption “@extinctionrebellion greets me as I arrive to give a speech on @rewildingeurope @shorehamwordfest”. He can be seen at the event in photos on the Shoreham Wordfest website here and here .

The red-cloaked individuals around Johnson are protestors demanding climate action, not “Satanists”. They are part of a performance activist group called the Red Rebel Brigade (redrebelbrigade.com/), a concept was created for 2019 London protests by the Extinction Rebellion (XR) climate activist group ( redrebelbrigade.com/ , here ). Reuters pictures show the same brigade at several climate change protests ( here and here ).

Johnson spoke at the XR protests in London in October 2019, expressing support for the climate action movement, saying that their work is “extremely important” ( www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-49987567 , here , here ). He has also written several books on environmental issues (www.stanleyjohnson.org/biog/).

Leaders of the G7 (Group of Seven) nations met for face-to-face talks in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, from June 11-13, hosted by Boris Johnson. The Red Rebel Brigade did feature as part of a protest organised by XR on June 12, as seen in a Reuters photos here and here . An XR livestream from the day before also shows the same group (here).

Reuters has previously debunked other claims that the G7 summit featured satanic rituals here .

VERDICT

Partly false. The photo does show Stanley Johnson but he is surrounded by climate change activists at a literary festival in October 2019, not “Satanists” at the G7 in Cornwall, England.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .