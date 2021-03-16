Fact Check-Trump’s signature will not appear on new stimulus checks

Social media users have been sharing posts that claim former U.S. president Donald Trump’s signature will appear on the new stimulus checks because the Biden administration just wanted to get the checks out quickly. This claim is false: the Biden administration said U.S. President Joe Biden’s signature will not be on the checks out because they wanted to produce them quickly, but the U.S. Treasury confirmed to Reuters Trump’s signature, which was on previous stimulus checks when he was president, will not be on the new stimulus checks either.

The posts (here , here , here) show a screenshot or the text of a tweet posted March 13, 2021 (here), which says, “So Donald J. Trump’s signature is on the new stimulus checks… This is getting super weird now… The Biden administration excuse… “I just wanted to get the checks out”” As alleged proof some social media users link to an article by The DC Patriot (here), which outlines the decision not to include Biden’s signature. It also says Trump’s signature was on the stimulus checks when he was president, but does not say it will be on the new stimulus checks.

The government is providing $1,400 direct payments to most Americans as part of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 pandemic relief bill, one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history, that was signed into law on March 11, 2021 (here). The first tranche of $1,400 stimulus payments was processed on March 12, with additional large batches of payments to be sent via direct deposits or through the mail as checks or debit cards in the coming weeks, Treasury and Internal Revenue Service officials said (here).

U.S. Department of the Treasury spokeswoman Alexandra LaManna told Reuters via email: “Neither president Trump’s name nor his signature will be on the payments.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told a press briefing on March 9 that Biden’s signature would not appear on this round of stimulus checks in the interest of speed: “We are doing everything in our power to expedite the payments and not delay them, which is why the President’s name will not appear on the memo line of this round of stimulus checks. The checks will be signed by a career official at the Bureau of Fiscal Service.” (here).

There was more than a three-week lag for paper checks, after changes were made to print the then-president Trump's name on the $1,200 electronic payments to taxpayers in April 2020 as part of the $2.3 trillion CARES Act relief package signed into law on March 27 (here). Neither Trump’s predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama, nor Republican George W. Bush before him put their names on stimulus checks during their White House tenures (here).

VERDICT

False. The U.S. Treasury confirmed to Reuters that neither Trump’s name nor signature will appear on the stimulus checks. Biden’s signature will not appear on the checks either to speed up the process.

