Fact Check-Video shows ‘stunt syringe’ sold as prop not real needle used for vaccinations

A video of a syringe with a non-sharp retractable needle, which makes the liquid inside disappear when pressed down and reappear when released, is being shared on social media as alleged proof that government officials and celebrities are not really taking the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the video is a demonstration by a company selling the “stunt syringe” as a prop, not as a real syringe for medical use.

Posts (here , here , here) showing this fake syringe have captions including, “Think that fake government actors and celebrities are actually taking an experimental vaccine? It’s all a show designed to ensnare you.”

The original video is a 2011 demonstration of a “stunt syringe” sold by the company American makeup and special effects company Crimson Hands FX (www.crimsonhandsfxstudios.com/), as seen on YouTube here . The caption on the video has a link for buying the product on Etsy, visible here and says, “Retractable syringe needle, with a hollow plunger to give the effect that you are injecting or withdrawing liquid”. The product description on Etsy here says, “This syringe is unable to inject or with draw (sic) any liquids and is only intended to give the effect of that.”

There is no evidence to suggest that such a syringe is being used by medical professionals administering COVID-19 vaccines. Examples of syringes used to administer the COVID-19 vaccinations can be seen in this Reuters report here and videos by UW Health and The Sun here and here . Low dead-volume syringes, which have less space between the needle and plunger (here) are recommended for administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to get more shots out of the vaccine vial (here , here).

Side effects sometimes occur after a COVID-19 vaccine, which would not occur if nothing was injected (here).

Retractable needles with a sharp point are sometimes used for vaccinations as a safety feature to reduce the risk of needle injuries and catching bloodborne diseases from these injuries, as shown in these Reuters fact checks here and here .

Reuters has previously debunked claims of staged or faked vaccinations related to the needle and syringe here , here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. The product shown in the video is a stunt syringe sold by special effects company Crimson Hands FX that cannot be used to inject people with any liquid.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .