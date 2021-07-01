Fact Check-Meme misses details about young lives of successful people

A meme claiming that four wealthy adults were unsuccessful at age 23 is not entirely accurate.

The post aims to reassure people in their twenties that they “have time” to achieve their dreams, saying: “At 23 years old JK Rowling was broke, Jeff Bezos was flipping burgers at McDonald’s, Walt Disney has [sic] just declared bankrupcy [sic] and Barack Obama was a community organiser” ( here ).

More than 5,800 people liked the image, but not everyone was convinced. One user wrote: “Bezos is an engineer from Princeton. Obama is a Harvard graduate lawyer. Stop giving people shit advice.”

While there is truth in the post, it is not entirely accurate. The timeline attributed to Rowling, Disney and Obama are largely true, Bezos’ is not.

J.K. ROWLING

Numerous sources suggest that Joanne Rowling did indeed struggle financially until the sale of her first Harry Potter book in 1997.

The author was born on July 31, 1965, according to her official website ( www.jkrowling.com/about/ ), meaning she turned 23 at the end of July 1988.

Rowling’s biography says she studied French and Classics at Exeter University ( www.jkrowling.com/about/ ) and numerous sources pin the year of her graduation as 1986 ( here , here , here ), when she would have been 21.

Following her graduation, Rowling’s website said she moved to London and “worked in a series of jobs, including one as a researcher at Amnesty International” ( www.jkrowling.com/about/ ).

The author's media team directed Reuters to a 2013 Mail Online article that confirmed she worked for Amnesty International and Christian Aid in her twenties ( here ).

Rowling later became a single mother claiming state benefits in the mid-1990s, according to a Reuters report ( here ), before publishing the first Harry Potter book in June 1997 at 31 years old.

She told the Mail that before her £2,500 advance on the first Harry Potter book she was “as poor as it’s possible to be in this country”.

“I remember 20 years ago not eating so my daughter would eat. I remember nights when there was literally no money. I would have done anything to work and I took as much work as I could,” she was quoted as saying ( here ).

When her manuscript sold for £100,000 in 1997, the author also told the Guardian newspaper she was “very nervous” of quitting a part-time job as a teacher to become a full-time writer ( here ). The Harry Potter series went on to sell over 500 million copies and was made into eight films ( here ).

JEFF BEZOS

The Amazon founder did flip burgers at McDonald’s, but not at the age of 23.

The Britannica encyclopaedia says Bezos was born on January 12, 1964 ( here ), making him 23 in 1987.

Jeff Bezos told Cody Teets, author of “Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald’s”, that he got a summer job aged 16 frying burgers at McDonald’s in 1980 ( here , here , www.wired.com/1999/03/bezos-3/ , here ).

However, Bezos went on to graduate from Princeton in 1986 and then worked in computer science and finance before founding Amazon.com in 1994 ( here ).

At 24, the future Amazon founder and CEO went to work at Bankers Trust developing revolutionary software for banking institutions at that time, according to "Jeff Bezos: The Founder of Amazon.com" by Ann Byers ( here ).

WALT DISNEY

Sources agree that Walt Disney filed for bankruptcy in his early 20s but was making some money by the time he turned 23.

Disney was born on December 5, 1901 according to Britannica ( here ), meaning he turned 23 in December 1924.

Numerous sources say that he filed for bankruptcy in the early 1920s ( here , here , here , here ) and his biography reports that he was borrowing money from his uncle in 1924. But by December that year, when he turned 23, Disney began to draw a salary from his work in the studio ( here, page 89).

However, it was not until 1928 that he launched Mickey Mouse with the production of “Steamboat Willie” ( here ).

The Walt Disney Family Museum did not respond to a request to comment by the time of publication.

BARACK OBAMA

The 44th President of the United States was a community organizer aged 23, but he had also graduated from university.

Obama was born on August 4, 1961 according to the White House website ( ttps://www.whitehouse.gov/about-the-white-house/presidents/barack-obama/ ), meaning he turned 23 in August 1984.

He studied political science and international relations at Columbia University before graduating in 1983. After university, Reuters reported that Obama worked as “a community organizer for a church-based group seeking to improve living conditions in poor Chicago neighbourhoods” before entering Harvard Law school in 1988 ( here ).

Those dates suggest Obama was 23 when he worked as an organizer, years before he eventually became president in 2008 aged 47 ( here ).

VERDICT

Missing context. It is true that J.K Rowling, Jeff Bezos, Walt Disney and Barack Obama were not particularly wealthy or famous at 23 years of age, but the meme is not entirely accurate about their job roles and failed to include broader context of their educational achievements.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here.