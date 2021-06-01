Fact Check-Sweden did not stop using PCR testing for COVID-19 infections

Sweden has not halted the use of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for detecting COVID-19 illness, contrary to claims made by posts on social media.

Examples of posts making such claims can be seen here , here , and here . The text on the screenshot being shared reads, “Sweden stops using PCR Tests” followed by, “The PCR technology cannot distinguish between viruses capable of infecting cells and viruses that have been neutralized by the immune system, and therefore these tests cannot be used to determine whether someone is contagious.”

PCR tests are a quick and efficient way to check for small copies of DNA (here), in this case picking up bits of SARS-CoV-2 RNA, the virus strain that causes COVID-19 ( here , here ).

The Public Health Agency of Sweden, in a May 24 update, said on its COVID-19 testing site (here) that it continues to recommend that adults with symptoms test for COVID-19 infection, and it continues to recommend PCR tests.

“Both PCR tests and antigen tests are carried out while you are ill with symptoms of COVID-19, or if you are advised to get tested in connection with contact tracing. PCR tests are currently used on a large scale,” the page reads.

When asked about the social media claims, the Swedish Public Health Agency told Reuters via email: “We can confirm that Sweden has not suspended the use of PCR tests. We have not changed any policies or guidelines.”

”The plan is to continue with a high test capacity during a long period of time,” it added.

The agency said, ”Approximately 350 000 PCR tests were carried out weekly in Sweden in April/May. A total of 9.7 million tests have been carried out so far.”

The medical misinformation may stem from an update from the agency published in July 2020 and updated in November 2020, visible here . The English translation reads, in part, “The PCR technology used in tests to detect viruses cannot distinguish between viruses capable of infecting cells and viruses that have been neutralized by the immune system, and therefore these tests cannot be used to determine whether someone is contagious or not.”

The text, however, continues on to say that while the virus RNA can be detected for weeks later, this does not mean a patient is still contagious and that several studies point toward COVID-19 being most infectious at the start of the illness. It also does not imply that PCR tests are no longer recommended for use.

VERDICT

False. As of June 2021, Sweden has not stopped using PCR tests for COVID-19 detection.

