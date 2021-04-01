Fact Check-Tanzania’s new President Samia Suluhu Hassan does not work for the World Economic Forum   

Social media users have claimed a World Economic Forum webpage featuring the name and a picture of Tanzania’s new president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, is proof that she works for the organisation, and therefore is part of a “worldwide coup”. This claim is false.

Examples of posts sharing the claim can be seen (here , here) and (here).

The posts point to a headshot of Hassan that is shown on the World Economic Forum (WEF) website (here).

Users have claimed that this is proof Hassan works for, or is a member of, the WEF and that she is linked to the death of her predecessor, former president John Magufuli.

Magufuli, who died of heart disease on March 17, was one of Africa’s most prominent coronavirus sceptics (here). The WEF, meanwhile, is the subject of conspiracy theories that maintain it is using the pandemic to create a new world order.

“RIP President Magufuli , one of the only world leaders that stood up against the WHO and the WEF”, one social media user who shared the screenshot wrote. “Look at who will take Magufuli’s place and who she works for...We truly are in the middle of a worldwide coup and most people are completely oblivious”.

Firstly, as previous Reuters fact checks have shown, the conspiracies about WEF are unfounded (here) (here) (here). They stem from a misinterpretation of an idea proposed by the forum called “The Great Reset”, which noted that the pandemic was increasing inequality (here).

Rather than encouraging a worldwide coup, the plan encourages governments to improve fiscal policy, implement overdue reforms (such as on wealth taxes), and push for the efforts that boosted health sectors in 2020 to be replicated across other sectors and bring about an industrial revolution.

Furthermore, Hassan does not work for the WEF, a spokesperson for the forum told Reuters via email.

“While the Forum does not have individual members, those who have attended a meeting get a bio page on the website”, they said, adding that Hassan had attended their region summit in 2010 and 2016.

False. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan does not work for the World Economic Forum. Conspiracies linking WEF to a worldwide coup are unfounded.

