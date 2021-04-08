Fact Check-Post states wrong tax deadline date for all years from 2018 to 2021

A post from 2018 has been circulating recently on social media, claiming that the U.S. tax deadline is April 18. The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website explains that this is not the income tax filing deadline for individuals for 2021, nor was it the deadline for 2018 when the post was originally posted.

“The tax deadline is April 18th. Do your taxes soon,” says the post (here) , which has been shared over 16,000 times since it was posted on March 29, 2018. Shares in April 2021 can be seen here , here and here .

The IRS website explains here that the 2021 federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year was extended from April 15, 2021 to May 17, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana will have until June 15 to file their tax returns due to the disaster declarations issued there by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) because of the February winter storms (here).

In 2018, when the post was originally shared, the tax deadline for filing a tax return was April 17, 2018 as explained here .

The tax deadline was last April 18 (the date in the social media posts) in 2017 (here in 2019 the deadline was April 15 (here) and in 2020 it was July 15, extended due to COVID-19 (here).

The IRS website explains in the deadline announcements linked above that the tax deadline normally falls on April 15, unless this date is a weekend or a public holiday, with some state variation depending on that state’s public holidays.

VERDICT

False. The tax filing due date for most individuals in 2021 is May 17 and in 2018 was April 17, not April 18.

