Fact Check-Americans do not pay a percentage of their taxes to Queen of England

Social media posts which state that U.S. taxpayers pay a percentage of their taxes to the Queen of England and that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is not actually an agency of the Federal government are false.

The text in the posts read: “Americans pay a percentage of their taxes to the Queen of England via the IRS. The IRS is not an agency of the Federal Government. It is an agency of the International Monetary Fund which is an agency of the United Nations. No law has ever been passed legalizing the charging of income tax.”

The text appears to be taken from a page visible: here , where a social media user submitted a Freedom of Information request to the United Kingdom Treasury, which responded saying that it did not have the information available.

Some posts, such as the one here, include an IRS link here which shows tax treaty documents for the United Kingdom on the IRS website.

The main and most recent document visible here , is titled “Convention between the government of the United States of America and the government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and on capital gains.”

The U.S. has tax treaties with many countries for the purpose of exemption or reduced taxation for certain items of income taxes from U.S. sources for the residents of these countries. Further details can be seen here .

The IRS is a bureau of the Department of Treasury, which is an executive agency of the United States. (explained here and here ). It is not an agency of the International Monetary Fund (www.imf.org/en/About), as the posts claim.

Terry L. Lemons, communications and liaison chief at the Internal Revenue Service, told Reuters via email that the claim is false.

“The IRS is an agency of the Treasury Department and we work on behalf of United States taxpayers – no one else,” Lemons said. “There is inaccurate information in this post.”

The 16th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which was ratified in 1913, states: “The Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes on incomes, from whatever source derived, without apportionment among the several states, and without regard to any census or enumeration.” (visible here )

VERDICT

False. U.S. taxpayers do not pay taxes to the Queen of England and the Internal Revenue Service is not an agency of the International Monetary Fund.

