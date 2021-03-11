Fact Check-Photo does not show Taylor Swift wearing a hat made of human skin

Social media users have been sharing posts online showing a photograph of a woman wearing a hat with what appears to be human faces on it and claiming that this is Taylor Swift. This claim is false: the hat was created by film special effects artists in Australia, and the model in the image is not identified.

Examples can be seen here and here . One post’s description reads: “Taylor Swift’s human flesh hat.”

Comments on the posts include “That looks disgusting!! Why would you wear something like that anyway”, “Beast! #SAVEOURCHILDEN”, “They make purses as well I have seen them she’s sick” and “Money will and does corrupt the soul..”

A reverse Google Images search of the photo reveals that it was featured in an article on Indonesian website merdeka.com here . The article refers to creators Kayla Arena and Toby Barron.

Facebook pages for the pair ( here , here ) show that they create a variety of special effects items for films based in Australia. The photograph in the claim is visible on Arena’s Facebook page here , posted on Oct. 15, 2016.

Arena did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Other similar hats are also visible here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. The photo shows an unidentified model wearing a hat created by special effects artists in Australia.

