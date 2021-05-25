Fact Check-Lateral flow tests do not cause cancer or lung problems

Lateral flow tests for COVID-19 are not harmful to your health.

The false claim was made in a video filmed by protestors who shouted anti-vaccine sentiments outside a coronavirus test site in Bolton, north-west England (here). The incident featured in local and national news reports (here and here).

After playing a song that discouraged people from getting vaccinated, the man filming said: “You need to stop testing the kids. You know the stick has got ethylene oxide which is linked to cancer and lung problems.” (timestamp 2.50)

This is inaccurate. Lateral flow test swabs are sterilised using ethylene oxide, but this process does not make them dangerous.

Ethylene oxide gas is commonly used to sterilise medical equipment (here) and has been for decades. In the United States, 50% of medical devices are said to be sterilised this way (here and here).

While ethylene oxide is a substance that can cause cancer, its gaseous form used to sterilise swabs is removed from the product (here , here and here). Any leftover residue is below that of the safety levels set by national (here , here) and international (here, here , here) standards.

Misinformation about ethylene oxide and lateral flow tests have circulated previously and have been repeatedly debunked by Reuters (here , here and here).

VERDICT

False. Lateral flow test swabs sterilised with ethylene oxide are not damaging to your health.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .