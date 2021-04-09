Fact Check-The Onion video of 8-year-old boy talking about guns taken seriously

A video viewed tens of thousands of times on social media shows a TV interview with an 8-year-old boy identified as Lucas who says he used his dad’s gun to stop a burglar. The clip, which was made to look like a real morning show interview has been circulating since 2009 and was created by satirical publisher The Onion.

While some recent iterations have been posted by pages self-described as satire, some users don’t appear to acknowledge the content was intended as satire, with comments reading: “Someone please arrest this kid immediately” and “See how they are praising the kid? White privilege, if he was black the story would have a different narrative.”

A Google search of the words “Today Now” (visible in the banner), led to a television show produced by The Onion ( www.imdb.com/title/tt1717499/ ). The story in question, entitled “Little Boy Heroically Shoots, Mutilates Burglar” was published on Sept. 23, 2009 ( here , here ).

As explained by the U.S. Library of Congress www.loc.gov/item/lcwaN0008148/ , The Onion is an “American satirical digital media company and newspaper organization”. In it’s About Us section ( www.theonion.com/about ), the publisher acknowledges that it uses “invented names in all of its stories, except in cases where public figures are being satirized. Any other use of real names is accidental and coincidental.”

VERDICT

Satire. Story about an 8-year-old boy who was interviewed in a “morning show” after using his dad’s gun to stop a burglar was intended as satire.

