Fact Check-Photo of Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer has been digitally altered

A digitally altered image of Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam has caused confusion among some social media users online.

The image can be seen on Twitter ( here ) and Instagram ( here ).

Some users recognize the photo has been manipulated, but others appear to believe it is authentic. “Maybe all the other ones are photo shopped and this is more the real version,” part of one comment reads. “Never ceases to amaze me the state of all the ‘health ministers’,” reads another.

A reverse search of the image on Yandex brought up a similar image featured in an article by the Toronto Star here. The full photograph of Tam can be seen here, captured by Adrian Wyld, photographer for the Canadian Press, it was taken at a news conference on April 22, 2020 in Ottawa.

The digital manipulation of the image circulating on social media is evident when comparing it to this and other authentic photos of Tam ( here , here, here ).

Her pupils and the puffiness under her eyes have been enlarged, a higher contrast and exposure have also been added to make her skin look blemished and to accentuate creases on her face. Her upper front teeth have been edited as well.

VERDICT

Altered. This image of Canada’s chief public health officer has been digitally manipulated.

