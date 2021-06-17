Fact Check-Tweezers are the best way to safely remove ticks

Posts are sharing advice from an unidentified nurse who says a safe and easy way to remove ticks is to cover the tick with a liquid soap-soaked cotton ball. This method is not recommended by experts, who advise using fine-tipped tweezers as the best way to remove a tick.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The text on the post reads: “A nurse discovered a safe and easy way to remove ticks, making it less traumatic for the patient and easier for you. Here’s a way to eliminate them on you, your children and your pets. Apply a small amount of liquid soap on a cotton ball. Cover the tick with the soap soaked cotton ball. Blot it for a few seconds ( 15-20 ). The tick will spontaneously detach and stick to the cotton as you remove it. Notify everyone! This may help so many, especially with those hard to reach areas. Tip: Keep liquid soap & cotton balls in your summer first aid kit.”

Similar advice is available from the website of Hartford Healthcare here , although various experts and organizations advise that an alternative method is the most effective and quickest.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website here that removing a tick with a set of fine-tipped tweezers works “very well” and that the area should be cleaned with rubbing alcohol or soap and water after removing the tick. Detailed instructions can be found here .

The CDC warns against “folklore remedies such as “painting” the tick with nail polish or petroleum jelly or using heat to make the tick detach from the skin. Your goal is to remove the tick as quickly as possible–not waiting for it to detach.”

University of Manitoba tick expert Kateryn Rochon demonstrates safely removing a tick with tweezers in a video here .

Ticks can transmit a variety of diseases, depending on the location, so it is important to remove them as soon as possible. The CDC lists all the possible diseases that can be transmitted inside and outside the United States. here .

Tick bite prevention tips can be found here and here , including using repellents, avoiding wooded or bushy areas, and examining yourself, clothing, gear and animals for ticks.

The claim may have stemmed from some websites advising the soapy cotton ball method ( here , here ), but an expert told Reuters tweezers are the safest method.

Linda Giampa, executive director of the Bay Area Lyme Foundation told Reuters via email: “We still need more research funding in this area, but based on the scientific publications that we have seen, we don’t recommend trying to remove an attached tick with soap, nail polish, a hot match, Vaseline, etc., because those methods can irritate the tick and cause it to regurgitate its bacteria and other infectious pathogens into its human host.”

“Attempting to suffocate ticks can also potentially take a long time because they have a very low respiratory rate, and during the time it takes to kill a tick by suffocation, a latched-on tick may transmit pathogens,” Giampa added.

The foundation recommends a quick tick removal process with “pointy tweezers” here similar to the CDC’s recommendation.

Other fact checks tackling this claim can be seen here , here , here .The claim has been circulating since at least 2006 when Snopes debunked it, here .

VERDICT

False. The recommended method of removing a tick is with fine-tipped tweezers and cleaning the area afterwards.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .