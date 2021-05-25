Fact Check-TikTok video shows retractable needles used for safety purposes, not ‘fake needles’

A drive-thru vaccine clinic video featuring a retractable syringe is causing confusion for people on multiple social media platforms. Retractable syringes have been in use for several years and are manufactured by medical supply companies like Numedico, Retractable Technologies, BD, and many others. The needle design is for preventing accidental needle sticks and syringe re-use. Claims that the needles are fake are false.

A video posted to Tik Tok, accumulating over 20.7 million views (here), has spread to other platforms and can be seen here or here with users commenting “Welp the sheeple will understand soon” and “look yall I knew it...”.

The use of retractable needles has increased over the years for safety reasons. Retractable needles are advised by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the World Health Organization to reduce the transmission of bloodborne diseases.

The OSHA website explains how retractable needles work: “After needle use, an extra push on the plunger retracts the needle into the syringe, removing the hazard of needle exposure.” An animation of this can be seen on the OSHA website here . A short video from Lom Medical demonstrating how the retractable needle works is viewable here .

The practice of delivering vaccines with retractable needles has been previously explained by Reuters here and here .

VERDICT

False. Video shows retractable needles designed for safety and are not ‘fake needles’. The needle type prevents accidental exposure to the needle and prevents repeat needle use.

