Fact Check-Tiktok clip makes false claims about Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Viewed over 138,000 times, a TikTok clip makes several claims about Moderna Inc. and its COVID-19 vaccine. Most of the allegations are false.

The content, which shows a woman speaking to the camera, was posted on June 17 ( vm.tiktok.com/ZMduQeRmS/ ). It has since been deleted, but has been replicated within the platform ( vm.tiktok.com/ZMduQ1Y7b/ ) and other social media sites ( here, here , here ).

The user starts off by saying the company name is a pun on modifying ribonucleic acid (RNA). “Let’s break that down: M-O-D, take out the ‘e’ , R-N-A”. Indeed, the origin of the name is true. “Our understanding is that the name emerged from the concept of ‘modified RNA’”, Ray Jordan, Moderna’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, told Reuters via email.

But the user then claims that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will genetically modify the recipient: “They are forcing this RNA into your DNA and your genome.”

As reported by Science magazine in 2017 ( here ), the company was created on the idea that messenger RNA (mRNA), “could be re-engineered into a versatile set of drugs and vaccine”.

This does not, however, mean that the vaccines would genetically modify humans. Reuters debunked this claim early in the pandemic, here, here , here .

The woman says Moderna “is a new company”, that has “never made medicines and vaccines for humans”.

Founded in 2010 ( here , here ), the company has worked to develop therapeutics and vaccines, which span infectious diseases, oncology, cardiovascular diseases, and rare genetic diseases (see their pipeline www.modernatx.com/pipeline ).

It is true, however, that the COVID-19 shot is their first approved vaccine, prior to this it had also never run a large trial ( here ).

The woman also says the whole company is financially sustained by the COVID-19 vaccine. Information about its investors and major shareholders can be seen here , here , here .

Earlier this year, Moderna said it was expecting sales of $18.4 billion from its coronavirus vaccine in 2021, putting it on the path to post a profit for the first time since its formation ( here )

To back her claim, the user refers to the concept “transfection”. Fact checker Full Fact explained here transfection is “a very general term for the process by which genetic material is introduced into cells.” The mRNA vaccine does this, but this doesn’t involve modifying the recipient’s genome. More about it can be found www.mirusbio.com/transfection and here .

Another fact-check debunking the “transfection agent” claims can be seen here.

Instead of introducing a weakened or inactivated virus into recipients to trigger an immune response like traditional vaccines, both the Pfizer and Moderna shots use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. These contain instructions for human cells to make proteins that mimic part of the coronavirus. The instructions spur the immune system into action, turning the body into a virus-zapping vaccine factory ( here , here ).

The user further claims that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine contains “luciferase” so that individuals can become bioluminescent and can be scanned for proof of vaccination. Reuters previously debunked this here other false claims about the enzyme here.

Luciferin, an organic compound involved in bioluminescence ( here ) and Luciferase, explained by Science Direct here a natural “light-producing enzyme” that is found in fireflies and other microorganisms, are not among the ingredients of the vaccine ( here, see page 2).

While the enzyme is not a vaccine ingredient, researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston last July isolated luciferase from fireflies to develop more accurate COVID-19 tests and potential treatments ( here ).

VERDICT

Partly false. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine – nor any COVID-19 vaccine currently available – do not genetically modify the recipient. It does not contain luciferase. It is true that Moderna’s COVID-19 shot is the company’s first approved vaccine.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here.