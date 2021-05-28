Fact Check-Trojan is not selling pre-owned condoms

A meme photo of a box of ‘triple washed & sanitized’ condoms for sale from Trojan has been digitally altered. The pre-owned condom photo is the creation of Adam Padilla (@adam.the.creator). The picture was posted to Twitter on February 14, 2020. The post has transitioned from Twitter and is currently causing a stir on social media, with some users questioning its authenticity.

The brightly colored orange box with the convincing “Trojan Man” synonymous with the brand can be seen in posts shared on social media here with the confused user commenting, “Explain this condom please.” On Facebook, a post with a user commenting, “you know im on a tight budget sooooo...” can be seen here .

Padilla has created several satirical versions of condom packaging. On February 12, 2021, a few days after a Louisiana woman made the news for accidentally using Gorilla Glue adhesive on her hair (here) Padilla also created a Gorilla Glue Trojan package, seen here .

In January 2021, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and his Inauguration gloves were featured in a spoof of the Durex brand seen here .

Adam Padilla’s Twitter Bio reads, “I meme therefore I am”, a statement that supports the success of his creative work. Padilla is the Co-Founder and the Chief Creative Officer of innovative marketing and branding firm, BrandFire seen brandfire.com/ . According to Padilla’s bio, his @adam.the.creator profile is “one of the largest original meme pages, with over 1 billion total yearly impressions across social channels.”

Condom products actually sold by Trojan can be seen here .

Representatives for Adam Padilla and Trojan manufacturer Church and Dwight Company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

VERDICT

Satire. Meme creator Adam Padilla digitally manipulated a photo to show a pre-used version of Trojan condoms. The Trojan brand does not sell pre-used or sanitized condoms.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .