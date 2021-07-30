Fact Check-Photo shows Trump supporters in 2020

Social media posts are claiming that a photo showing U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade in Pennsylvania is being surrounded by former President Donald J. Trump supporters.

An example can be seen here with the caption: “Wow! This was Biden's Motorcade in Pennsylvania yesterday.”

A reverse Google images search reveals that this photograph is from Getty Images here . The photo is dated Oct. 24, 2020 and includes the text: “Supporters of President Donald Trump line the road as the motorcade for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes its way to a drive-in campaign rally at Dallas High School on October 24, 2020 in Dallas, Pennsylvania. Biden is making two campaign stops in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Saturday.” It was taken by Drew Angerer.

Biden met local members of the United Autoworkers Union (UAW) on July 28, 2021 in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania, which represents 85% of the 2,500 workers at Mack Trucks' Lehigh Valley plant and received a briefing on the new electric-powered garbage truck the company is piloting in New York City and North Carolina (here).

Reuters photographs of Biden at the facility can be seen here and here .

Local news reports here and here show some Trump supporters who were near the plant.

VERDICT

False. The photograph is from 2020 and shows Biden driving to a drive-in campaign in Dallas, Pennsylvania.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .