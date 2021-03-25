Fact Check-Ellis Island Medal of Honor was given to Trump in 1986, but not for racial justice

Posts on social media claim that former U.S. President Donald Trump was awarded a medal of honor by the Ellis Island Honors Society in 1986 “for contributing to the conditions of inner city [sic] Black youths, standing alongside Muhammad Ali and Rosa Parks.” This claim is partly false: though Trump, along with Ali and Parks, was a recipient of one of the inaugural Ellis Island Medals of Honor, it was given in acknowledgement of his German heritage and his contributions to New York’s business and real estate world, rather than civil rights or racial justice.

A recent post making this claim can be found here , a post shared just before the 2016 U.S. general election can be seen here .

Visible on Getty Images here , the image in the most recent post shows the future president with civil rights icon Rosa Parks, boxer Muhammad Ali, baseball player Joe DiMaggio, musician Victor Borge and singer Anita Bryant after they all received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor on October 27, 1986.

Some iterations of the claim ( here ) include a cropped version of the photo that shows Trump with just Parks and Ali.

As reported here by the New York Times a week and a half before the 1986 ceremony, “Eighty Americans from 42 ethnic groups were named yesterday as recipients of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor by the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation.”

According to the report, “the winners, a mixture of prominent and relatively unknown citizens, were screened by the National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations, which was selected for the work by the foundation.” The list of recipients describes Trump as “German, developer,” Parks as “African-American, activist” and Ali as “African-American, boxer.”

According to its website, the Ellis Island Honors Society “honors the importance of immigration to America’s prosperity and celebrates the contributions immigrants and their progeny have made to our nation” (www.eihonors.org/). 1986 was the inaugural year for the Ellis Island Medals of Honor, which are “presented annually to those who have shown an outstanding commitment to serving our nation either professionally, culturally or civically, among other criteria.”

Otto Coca, communications director for the Ellis Island Honors Society, told Reuters via email that the society’s current administration “maintains that Donald Trump’s Ellis Island Medal of Honor was exclusively presented in acknowledgement of his German heritage and his contributions to the City of New York as a developer, business leader and job creator.”

“To the best of the current administration’s knowledge, EIHS has no record suggesting Donald Trump received the medal for any issues relating to race or for helping inner-city youth,” Coca added.

Coca explained that in 1986, Trump “was a young, successful businessman who often showed up at society events around New York City.”

VERDICT

Partly false. While Donald Trump was awarded an Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 1986 along with Rosa Parks and Muhammad Ali, the award was given in acknowledgement of his German ancestry and his contributions to New York City as a real estate developer.

