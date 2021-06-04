Fact Check-Donald Trump remains suspended from Facebook and Instagram

Claims that former President Donald Trump has returned to Facebook and Instagram after being banned months ago are false. Representatives from Facebook, the parent company of Instagram, confirmed in an email to Reuters the former president remains off both platforms. The clarification comes after social media users began posting that Trump’s access to the social networks was restored in early June 2021.

Posts celebrating Donald Trump’s supposed return to Facebook can be seen here and here .

In reply to a Reuters request for comment, Facebook pointed to a June 2, 2021 tweet from Facebook Policy Communication’s Director, Andy Stone, seen here .

In the tweet, Stone replied to a now-deleted tweet regarding Trump, “No. Nothing about the status of President Trump’s presence on our platform has changed. He remains indefinitely suspended.”

They confirmed via email that the suspension also remains in effect for Instagram.

The social media users posted these claims after his suspension in January 2021. Reuters coverage of the initial ban is visible here here . A review of archived snapshots from Donald Trump’s Facebook from January 8, 2021 ( archive.is/dLCJJ/image ) and current versions of www.facebook.com/DonaldTrump reveal no changes to this suspension.

The last published status from January 6, 2021, reads, “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

The posts containing the incorrect claims came days after Reuters reported the shutdown of his “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” blog, here .

On June 4, 2021, Facebook released a statement seen here banning the former president from Facebook’s platforms for two more years. According to their statement, before reinstating Trump, the company “will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded. We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest.”

The ban is now in place until at least January 2023 (here).

VERDICT

False. According to Facebook, Donald Trump remains suspended from its platform until 2023.

