Fact Check-No evidence Donald Trump said he plays ‘very little golf’

Social media posts attributing a quotation about playing “very little golf” to former U.S. President Donald Trump are false. Reuters did not find any evidence of Trump ever saying this.

The quotation reads: “Don’t take it personal. When you were fooled, they also were fooled. The truth is, I play very little golf. I’m a little too busy running the world. Stick with me deplorables, you’re going to like the ending. I guarantee it.”

The photograph that often accompanies the quotation is visible on Getty Images here , taken at Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland on June 8, 2015.

Reuters could not find any record of Trump saying this quotation. A Google search here did not reveal any credible reports of Trump saying this.

A search in Factba.se, a source filled with easily searchable quotations, tweets and comments by Trump ( here ), brings no results.

The quotation does not exist on Trump’s now-deleted and archived Twitter account factba.se/biden/topic/twitter or in ProPublica’s “Politwoops” archive, which tracks deleted tweets by public officials here .

Trump made a similar remark on Aug. 8, 2016 in a speech in Ashburn, Virginia, which can be heard at the 25:50 mark here . In the video, he says: “I'm going to be working for you, I'm not going to have time to go play golf.”

Trump often criticized former President Barack Obama for playing golf, as reported here .

An analysis by The Washington Post here estimated that Trump probably played 261 rounds of golf over four years.

A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

False. There is no evidence that former U.S. President Donald Trump said he played “very little golf”.

