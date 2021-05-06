Fact Check-Trump had been accused of racism by contemporaries prior to presidential campaign

Before former President Donald Trump launched his first presidential campaign in summer 2015, critics had publicly accused him of making remarks and taking actions they regarded as racist. Social media posts claiming that Trump did not face criticism on this front until the 2016 election cycle are false.

Liked over 20,000 times on Instagram, a meme showing Trump posing with three prominent African American figures, civil rights activist Jesse Jackson, boxing promoter Don King and boxer and activist Muhammad Ali, says “Funny how no one thought Trump was a racist until he ran for president and got elected” (here). Other posts sharing the meme can be found here , here and here .

The following fact-check article looks at seven moments between 1972 and 2011 in which Trump was criticized for racism at the time. Trump has repeatedly denied accusations of racism.

THE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SUES THE TRUMP MANAGEMENT CORPORATION FOR VIOLATING THE FAIR HOUSING ACT (1973)

In 1972-73, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated alleged racial discrimination in housing units owned by Trump Management Co. (here). At the time, Donald Trump was the company’s president while his father, the late Fred Trump, was chairman.

Released by the FBI in 2017, hundreds of pages of notes surrounding the investigation can be found here . The investigation led the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in 1973 to file a suit that became one of the era’s largest discrimination cases. Provided by the University of Michigan Law School, the case profile is available here .

“Two former Trump employees, a husband and wife who rented properties, were quoted in court documents as saying they were told that the company wanted to rent only to ‘Jews and Executives’ and ‘discouraged rental to blacks,’” according to the Washington Post’s in-depth account of the case (here).

During a presidential debate with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in September 2016, Clinton brought up the racial discrimination case, to which Trump responded, "Yes, when I was very young, I went into my father's company — had a real estate company in Brooklyn and Queens. And we, along with many, many other companies throughout the country — it was a federal lawsuit — were sued. We settled the suit with zero, with no admission of guilt” (here).

ADS PROMOTING THE DEATH PENALTY DURING THE “CENTRAL PARK FIVE” CASE (1989)

On May 1, 1989, after five young men between the ages of 14 and 16 were named as suspects in the brutal rape of a female jogger in New York City’s Central Park, Donald Trump spoke out about the case and took out a full-page ad in several city newspapers calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty (here).

The case raised questions about race as a factor in the criminal justice system. All five of the men were Black or Hispanic, while the victim was white. Their convictions were overturned in 2002, after another man confessed to the crime and DNA tests confirmed his guilt. The city of New York paid the exonerated men, who were imprisoned for between five and 13 years, $40 million in 2014 (here).

In the ad, whose headline reads “BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY. BRING BACK OUR POLICE!”, Trump wrote, “I want to hate these muggers and murderers...They should be forced to suffer and, when they kill, they should be executed for their crimes” (here).

According to the New York Times, Black clergy leaders in response put out a full-page ad condemning Trump’s ad as a ''thinly veiled racist polemic'' and saying Trump was trying to divide the city into “them” versus “us” (here).

In June 2019, when the case received renewed attention due to a Netflix miniseries on the subject called “When They See Us,” Trump was asked by a reporter outside the White House whether he would apologize to the five men for the ad he had put out 30 years prior (here).

“You have people on both sides of that. They admitted their guilt. If you look at Linda Fairstein and if you look at some of the prosecutors, they think that the city should never have settled that case. So we’ll leave it at that,” he said, referring to one of the prosecutors in the case.

ACCUSATIONS OF RACISM AND ANTI-SEMITISM IN JOHN O’DONNELL’S BOOK (1991)

In his 1991 book “Trumped!: The Inside Story of the Real Donald Trump-His Cunning Rise and Spectacular Fall,” former Trump employee John O’Donnell alleged that Trump had described laziness as “a trait in blacks” and once told him, “I've got black accountants at Trump Castle and at Trump Plaza. Black guys counting my money! I hate it. The only kind of people I want counting my money are short guys that wear yarmulkes every day” (here).

A New York Times article from the time said the book “implies that Mr. Trump is a racist and a touch anti-Semitic” (here).

In an interview with Playboy Magazine in 1999, Trump said, "The stuff O'Donnell wrote about me is probably true. The guy's a fucking loser. A fucking loser. I brought the guy in to work for me; it turns out he didn't know that much about what he was doing. I think I met the guy two or three times total. And this guy goes off and writes a book about me, like he knows me!" (here).

REMARKS ABOUT THE MASHANTUCKET PEQUOTS (1993)

During a 1993 Congressional hearing on Native American casino operators, Trump said, “Go up to Connecticut and you look at the Mashantucket Pequots. They don't look like Indians to me” (here).

In a Hartford-Courant account of the hearing published here the following day, reporter David Lightman wrote, “Trump's assertion in the Halls of Congress Tuesday -- which he broadened to include all Indians who run casinos -- was just one more grenade in an hourlong assault on Connecticut, Indians and their casinos that one committee chairman said was the most irresponsible testimony he had heard in nearly two decades in Congress.”

According to Lightman, “Much of Trump’s testimony was unbelievable to the committee and other witnesses,” including the president of one of the casinos who “called Trump’s remarks ‘racist.’”

In 2016, the Hartford-Courant reported the Trump campaign had not responded to requests for comment on the case (here).

ADS PORTRAYING ST. REGIS MOHAWK TRIBE AS CRIMINALS

Seven years later, Trump spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on newspaper and television ads attacking the St. Regis Mohawks, a Native American tribe seeking to run a casino 90 miles northwest of New York City (here).

One of the ads, provided here by New York Public Radio, read, “ASK GOVERNOR GEORGE PATAKI WHY? Why would Governor George Pataki give millions of dollars to a group accused of drug smuggling, money laundering, trafficking in illegal immigrants and violence?”

In response, local tribal leaders took out their own ad condemning the “racist and inflammatory rhetoric of this sham Institute,” saying, “how dare they smear a nation and brand us all as criminals,” according to the New York Times (here).

Trump’s team agreed to paying $250,000 and an additional $50,000 for a statement acknowledging that the ad campaign "did not disclose that they were paid for by Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts, Inc." and that they "apologize if anyone was misled concerning the production and funding of the lobbying effort." (here) Reuters found no record of Trump or his team addressing the allegations of racism specifically, but Trump reportedly told the subcommittee, “Nobody likes Indians as much as Donald Trump.”

TRUMP PITCHES A BLACK VERSUS WHITE VERSION OF THE APPRENTICE (2005)

In 2005, Trump, by then host of the popular NBC reality show The Apprentice, “floated the prospect of racially segregated Apprentice teams during his short-lived syndicated radio show on July 11, 2005,” according to McKay Coppins, then a reporter at BuzzFeed News (here).

As BuzzFeed reported here , Trump had also mentioned the idea in early 2005 to radio host Howard Stern, saying he wanted to have an “assortment” of Black contestants compete against a white team consisting of only blonds. In response, Stern asked, "Wouldn't that set off a racial war?"

“Actually, I don’t think it would,” Trump responded. “I think that it would be handled very beautifully by me. Because, as you know, I’m very diplomatic…I’m a sensitive person. I also think you’d have 35 million people a night watching.”

According to the New York Times, NBC executives, in disbelief at the suggestion, quickly rejected Trump’s idea (here).

TRUMP PROMOTES THE BIRTHER MOVEMENT (2011-2016)

During former President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign for re-election, Trump promoted a conspiracy theory alleging that Obama, the nation’s first African American president, had been born in Kenya and was thus not eligible to be U.S. president (here).

“A lot of people are questioning his birth certificate,” Trump said on CNBC in May 2012. “They’re questioning the authenticity of his birth certificate.”

Trump had pushed the birth certificate issue in 2011 and said he was at least partly responsible when the White House released Obama’s long-form birth certificate from a hospital in Hawaii in hopes of ending the discussion.

During his own campaign for president in 2016, Trump abandoned his false claim that Obama was not born in the United States after spending five years saying Obama started life as a foreigner (here).

“President Barack Obama was born in the United States. Period,” Trump said at a September 2016 event in Washington at a Trump International Hotel down the street from the White House. “Now we all want to get back to making America strong and great again.”

VERDICT

False. Prior to his first presidential campaign, Donald Trump was associated with comments and actions that were considered racist by contemporary critics.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .