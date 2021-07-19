Fact Check-Claims Trump will be reinstated on August 13 stem from debunked conspiracy theories 

Users are falsely claiming that former U.S. President Donald Trump will be reinstated on Aug. 13, 2021. This claim stems from a conspiracy theory and is not based in fact.

Examples can be seen here and here .

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a pro-Trump businessman who spread misinformation that the 2020 election was a fraud, has claimed that Trump would be back by Aug. 13, 2021 here .

Maggie Haberman, Washington correspondent for The New York Times, said in a tweet here on June 1, 2021: “ Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information).”

The claims that Trump will be reinstated appear to be linked to the widely debunked QAnon conspiracy theory. Some supporters of QAnon, which espouses that former President Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child-sex predators that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and “deep state” allies (here ), have claimed that Biden is not really president and that the military is secretly in power until Trump returns to office.

Supporters have unsuccessfully claimed several dates that Trump would be back in office, such as on inauguration day (Jan. 20) and March 4.

Reuters fact-checked both these claims here and here .

Some claimed that Jan. 20 would be the day of “Great Awakening” or “The Storm” when Trump would expose the supposed cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophile cannibal elites and declare martial law, meaning he would remain in power, and leading to mass arrests and executions of top Democrats or other supposed members of the cabal ( here , here , here ).

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has voiced support for QAnon, recently dismissed the claim that Trump would be back in the White House in August (here).

As stated by article 2, section 1 of the U.S. constitution, the person with the greatest number of votes from the Electoral College shall be the president ( here ). The National Archives Electoral College Timeline of Events records the president-elect became the president of the United States at noon on Jan. 20, 2021 after taking the Oath of Office (here).

Biden received the most Electoral College votes, with 306 to Donald Trump’s 232, a result that was later certified by the U.S. congress ( here ). He was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021.

To become the president of the United States, an individual must follow the democratic process protected by the Constitution (here).

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that former U.S. President Donald Trump will be reinstated on Aug. 13, 2021.

