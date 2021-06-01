Fact Check-Trump is not back on Twitter, screenshot taken from Gab

Users excited about Donald Trump being “back” on Twitter will be disappointed to know the former president’s @RealDonaldTrump account has, in reality, yet to return to the mainstream social media platform. Rather, the screenshot being shared on social media shows an update from Trump’s new personal blog.

One post claiming “he’s back!!!” can be seen here .

On May 4, Trump launched a space on his website where he can post messages that can be shared by others to Twitter and Facebook, sites where he remains banned (here). Called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump”, the feed can be seen www.donaldjtrump.com/desk .

The post shared in these social media posts can be seen here .

A google search of the post’s wording and the handle @realdonaldtrump visible in the screenshot (bit.ly/3uDj7lL) brings a result to Donald Trump’s page on the social media platform Gab, with the Gab “tweet” in question visible here . The formatting matches the screenshot being shared on social media that claims “he’s back!!!”

The page’s bio (gab.com/REALDONALDTRUMP) reads, “Reserved for the 45th President of the United States of America. This account is an uncensored Twitter archive and shares email statements sent by The Office of Donald J. Trump.”

Right-leaning social media users in the United States have flocked to Parler, messaging app Telegram and hands-off social site Gab, citing the more aggressive policing of political comments on mainstream platforms such as Twitter and Facebook (here).

On January 8, 2021, Twitter permanently suspended U.S. President Donald Trump’s account due to the risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 (here). Twitter has since acted on removing other accounts that attempted to evade Trump’s ban by resharing posts from his new website (here).

As of this article’s publication on June 1, @RealDonaldTrump on Twitter remains suspended twitter.com/realDonaldTrump .

VERDICT

False. Trump is not back on Twitter as of June 1. The featured screenshot comes from social media website Gab, not Twitter.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .