Fact Check-The UN has not removed Jesus’s birthplace from its heritage list

Social media users have been sharing a screenshot of article with the headline: “UN cultural agency removes birthplace of Jesus from its list of heritage sites”.

The screenshot has been digitally manipulated to remove two words from the end of the headline to change its meaning. The original headline, which can still be seen on UNESCO’s website here reads “UN cultural agency removes birthplace of Jesus from its list of heritage sites in danger”.

A closer look at the screenshot seen here shows that the missing words “in danger” have been removed with a white-out tool.

The UNESCO article says its World Heritage Committee (whc.unesco.org/en/committee/) initially put Jesus’s birthplace on its danger list in 2012 because of the poor condition of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. It says the site was then removed from the danger list in July 2019 after extensive restoration work was carried out.

The Birthplace of Jesus is still included in the overall list of world heritage sites here .

VERDICT

False. The United Nations did not remove the Birthplace of Jesus from its list of heritage sites. It was removed from its list of heritage sites in danger. Social media posts feature an altered screenshot of a UNESCO article.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .