Fact Check-Photo does not show underwater flag as memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

A photo claiming to show a diver in front of a massive underwater flag located at a Pearl Harbor Memorial site in Hawaii is miscaptioned. The picture is accompanied by the claim that the flag is replaced by a diver every three years in memory of the Dec. 7, 1941 strike on the U.S. base by Japanese forces, triggering the United States’ involvement in World War Two. The photo, however, was not taken at Pearl Harbor.

Examples of posts incorrectly identifying the underwater ship can be seen here and here .

The Pearl Harbor National Memorial site (here) is home to the USS Arizona, USS Oklahoma, and the USS Utah memorials. The USS Arizona (here) and the USS Utah (www.ussutah1941.org/) have remained submerged since the attack on Pearl Harbor. A Smithsonian video about the attack can be seen here .

The photograph in these claims, however, was not taken at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Site.

The National Park Service website for Pearl Harbor, seen here , states, “Visibility can be very low due to the suspended sediment in the water column from boat traffic and stream runoff emptying into the harbor. Oil still leaks from the Arizona and is visible in photos from the National Park Service here and here .

The Underwater at the USS Arizona portion of the park website states that an estimated “half-million gallons of oil” remain inside the vessel. The Park Service says, “These conditions make the USS Arizona extremely difficult to photograph on a large scale.” Historical content from Britannica.com records seen here show “Pearl Harbor has an average depth of just 45 feet (13.7 meters), meaning that many ships that were “sunk” were resting with their decks well above the waterline.”

The depth displayed in the photo (with a fully submerged ship) circulating online further suggests this does not correspond to the more shallow seas at the Pearl Harbor shipwrecks.

Emily Pruitt, a spokesperson for National Park Service at the Pearl Harbor site, confirmed in an email statement to Reuters that “the photograph was not taken at Pearl Harbor, nor do we maintain any underwater flags.”

The image is actually from a 9-11 memorial flag deployment to the retired US Navy ship General Hoyt S. Vandenberg (keywest.com/vandenberg/about/) seen in CBC Radio Canada footage here . Still shots of the flag can be seen in online coverage from CBS 4 Miami here .

This sunken ship is located in the Florida Keys, not Hawaii. The vessel was repurposed as an artificial reef within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary (here) and sank into 140 feet of water on May 27, 2009.

According to a spokesperson for the National Oceanic and & Atmospheric Administration’s Maritime History team, and confirmed by diver Joseph Weatherby, who led the team that sank the Vandenberg , the photo was taken on the Vandenberg.

Weatherby says the group is planning “another giant flag as well as a piece of the World Trade Center as a 20-year 9-11 Memorial as well.”

VERDICT

False. According to a spokesperson for the National Park Service, the underwater flag photo was not taken at the Pearl Harbor site. Instead, it depicts a flag once displayed at the USNS Vandenberg located in the waters of the Florida Keys.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .