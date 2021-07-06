Fact Check-Viral list of deceased U.S. Border Patrol agents is outdated

A list of U.S. Border Patrol agents killed in the line of duty spanning almost 100 years which has gone viral on social media and is aimed at Vice President Kamala Harris is incomplete. The post, which lists the names of deceased border patrol agents and watchmen, claims it is the “complete list” but only accurately identifies 70 (number adjusted for duplicate entries) officers. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) honors over 170 fallen officers on their website.

The list shared on social media can be seen here captioned, “the border crisis is no laughing matter. Here’s a list of the brave border agents who have passed away during the 90+ years of existence of the agency. Kamala Harris needs to honor their memories while visiting border communities. [heart break emoji]”

The U.S. Border Patrol was authorized by Congress on May 28, 1924, according to the agency’s historical records seen www.cbp.gov/about/history . Enforcement of borders was carried out by Inspectors and Watchmen before the establishment of the Border Patrol (more on this here).

Reuters counted 170 officers killed in the line of duty while serving for the CBP and the Border Patrol in an In Memoriam page paying homage to them. The lists are visible here (count U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Border Patrol lists). Recent deaths not on the social media list include those of Juan Urrutia (here) and Crispin San Jose (here).

According to the website, the earliest casualty in the performance on border enforcement was the April 1919 death of Mounted Watchman Clarence M. Childress (here). Some of the Facebook iterations start with Childress’ name.

Reuters reported (here) on the Vice President’s visit to the U.S. and Mexico border where she was photographed meeting officials at a Border Patrol facility (here).

VERDICT

Incomplete. A list on social media of border agents who died in the line of duty is not inclusive of all such deaths acknowledged by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

