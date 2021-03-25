Fact Check-Evidence shows people vaccinated against COVID-19 have significantly greater protection than those who are not 

Refiling to include final line of text with link to Reuters Fact Check ‘about us’ page.

A widely shared Facebook post has claimed COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent a person from catching or transmitting the disease, arguing this means “there is no difference” between those who are vaccinated and those who are not. This is not true. Current evidence suggests approved COVID-19 vaccines give people significantly greater protection against the illness.

The Facebook image has been shared over a thousand times since it was posted on March 13 and reads: “So let me get this right. They want you to have a passport to prove you’ve been vaccinated. But the vaccine doesn’t stop you getting it or from transmitting it. So there is no difference at all between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. Vax or no vax, it’s the same. The passport only shows proof of submission.” (here). Comments underneath the post such as “Correct!!!” and “You bet!” indicate other users also believe the claim.

PROTECTION

Results from clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines that have ultimately been approved for use have revealed high efficacy rates – and have also shown positive effects in wider community rollouts.

For example, preliminary analysis of the UK, Brazil and South Africa trials of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab found it reached an 82% efficacy rate against symptomatic disease after two doses (here).

Meanwhile, Pfizer/BioNTech said its vaccine reaches 95% efficacy (here) and Moderna results reach 94.1% (here).

Both AstraZeneca and Moderna have also reported a 100% rate of protection against severe effects of COVID-19, while Pfizer said ten severe cases of the disease were reported in its phase III trial – nine of which were in the placebo group and just one in the vaccine group (here, here).

Data from Israel, which has conducted the fastest vaccination campaign having inoculated more than half its population of 9 million (here), shows largely declining numbers of new COVID-19 cases, along with fewer critically ill patients and deaths (here). The country has now begun to relax its strict measures (here).

In the United Kingdom, which has also conducted a fast vaccine rollout, similar patterns are being seen with declining numbers of deaths and severe cases of the disease (here).

TRANSMISSION

Scientists say more research will be needed to determine the extent to which COVID-19 vaccines prevent transmission; however, public health experts at the Meedan Digital Health Lab say early data shows positive signs (here).

Research company The Advisory Board also flagged a working paper in the Lancet medical journal on Feb. 22 that assessed thousands of COVID-19 screenings among healthcare workers in England, including unvaccinated staff and staff who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine (here). The results suggested that vaccinated healthcare workers were four times less likely to develop asymptomatic COVID-19, according to co-leader of the study Mike Weekes, an infectious disease specialist at Cambridge University (here).

The Advisory Board also highlighted a pre-published paper from the Israeli Health Ministry that found the Pfizer vaccine appeared to reduce all coronavirus infections, including asymptomatic infection, by 89.4% and symptomatic infections by 93.7%.

Another preprint study by Harvard epidemiologists Marc Lipsitch and Rebecca Kahn published on Feb. 28 estimated from Moderna’s data that "one dose of vaccine reduces the potential for transmission by at least 61%, possibly considerably more" (here).

In an opinion piece for The Daily Beast on Feb. 16, Johns Hopkins epidemiologists Kate Grabowski and Justin Lessler responded to social media users about the worthiness of the vaccine. They wrote: “We are confident vaccination against COVID-19 reduces the chances of transmitting the virus” and said it would be “beyond shocking if no impact was there” (here).

VERDICT

Missing context. Current data from clinical trials and community rollouts of approved COVID-19 vaccines show people who get the jabs have significantly greater protection against the disease.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .