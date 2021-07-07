Fact Check-No evidence only vaccinated people are getting sick and dying

Posts sharing the claim that those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 are becoming sick and dying do not reflect existing evidence.

An example can be seen here . The text in the post reads: “The vaxxxinated are the only ones getting sick and dying as predicted.”

The post does not provide information on the illness or condition that causes the speculated deaths, but implies the vaccines are causing deaths and COVID-19 itself is not.

In terms of vaccine deaths, the post may be referring to data uploaded to the U.S. Centers for Disease control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which shows a large number of reports for adverse events and deaths following COVID-19 vaccinations.

However, anyone can report events to VAERS (www.vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html) and a disclaimer on the CDC website says: “The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable” (here ).

Reuters Fact Check has previously explored this lack of causality in VAERS in other fact check articles visible here , here , here , here and here .

The CDC explains on its website here that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

There is no evidence that those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine are falling sick and dying en masse. On the other hand, hundreds of thousands of Americans and millions around the world have died because of COVID-19.

The United States has suffered several waves of the illness with a total of 604,840 lives lost since early 2020. At the peak of the U.S. epidemic in January 2021, over 3,300 people died on average each day. A total of 33,892,351 cases have been reported, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data (as of July 5, 2021) (here).

An Associated Press analysis of government data here found that vaccinated people made up only 150 of the 18,000 COVID-19 deaths (or about 0.8%) in May 2021. These are known as breakthrough cases (more on this here ).

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said on NBC’s Meet the Press on July 4, 2021, that 99.2% of recent COVID-19 deaths were among those who were unvaccinated, calling the deaths “avoidable and preventable.” ( here , at 6:50)

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a White House press briefing on July 1, 2021 here : “Preliminary data from a collection of states over the last six months suggest 99.5 percent of deaths from COVID-19 in these states have occurred in unvaccinated people.”

“Any suffering or death from COVID-19 is tragic,” Walensky added. “With vaccines available across the country, the suffering and loss we are now seeing is nearly entirely avoidable.”

The trend was reported by various news organizations here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. A large number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 are not falling sick and dying. Almost all COVID-19 deaths are among the unvaccinated population, according to experts.

