Fact Check-Government figures do not show that 1 in 35 who get the COVID-19 vaccine will die or suffer serious adverse events

A video with thousands of views on social media includes the incorrect claim that government figures show one in 35 recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine will suffer a serious adverse event or die.

Responding to a video released in February showing Britain’s 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth encouraging people to get the vaccine (here), the British man speaking in the 11-minute social media video says: “Does she care that government figures show that one in 35 of the people who are daft enough to accept the injection will die or suffer serious adverse events?” (here timestamp 1.30) Other claims made by the speaker in the course of the video are outside the scope of this check.

The UK government has said mild adverse reactions to COVID are relatively common. In a publication here the government says that Pfizer/BioNTech’s clinical trials involving more than 44,000 people showed the most frequent adverse reactions - reported in more than 1 in 10 people - were pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pains, chills, joint pains, and fever.

The Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine clinical studies involving over 23,000 participants reported that the most frequently reported adverse reactions were injection-site tenderness, injection-site pain, headache, fatigue, muscle pains, fever, chills, joint pains, and nausea. These reactions were usually mild and resolved a few days after vaccination.

The government operates a Yellow Card scheme, in which anyone vaccinated in the UK can submit suspected side effects yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/ . The reports flag to authorities suspected, not confirmed, adverse effects that can be evaluated.

In its latest publication (here) , the UK government figures show that 33,207 Yellow Cards were submitted for suspected vaccine side effects from the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 54,180 for the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine and 251 where the brand of the vaccine was not specified. Those figures were the tallies at Feb. 28, 2021, by which point 21 million vaccine doses had been administered in the UK. For both vaccines, the overall reporting rate is around 3 - 6 Yellow Cards per 1,000 doses administered.

A spokesperson for the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) told Reuters via email: “For both vaccines, the overwhelming majority of reports relate to injection-site reactions (sore arm for example) and generalised symptoms such as ‘flu-like’ illness, headache, chills, fatigue (tiredness), nausea (feeling sick), fever, dizziness, weakness, aching muscles, and rapid heartbeat. Generally, these happen shortly after the vaccination and are not associated with more serious or lasting illness.

“Vaccination is the single most effective way to reduce deaths and severe illness from COVID-19 and the overall safety experience with both vaccines is so far as expected from the clinical trials.

“Based on current experience, the expected benefits of both COVID-19 vaccines in preventing COVID-19 and its serious complications far outweigh any known side effects.”

It’s possible the claim in the social media video relates to some U.S. government information, presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) here. A presentation showed that as of December 18, 2020, some 112,807 people had registered with V-safe, a tool to provide health check-ins following COVID-19 vaccination, and had received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. From this group, 3,150 health impact events were reported. Such events are defined by the CDC as “unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work, required care from doctor or health care professional”.

These figures were interpreted as showing one in 35 recipients had reported health impact events (here), but a CDC spokesperson told Reuters that a person using V-safe could check all the boxes (unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work, or/and required care from doctor or health care professional), therefore 3,150 reports did not necessarily represent 3,150 people.

“We anticipate anyone getting vaccinated may have some side effects, which are normal signs that your body is building protection. These side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days,” the spokeswoman said.

The CDC’s “health impact” definition is far broader than the definition of a “serious adverse event”. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) describes what constitutes a “serious adverse event” here . It refers to death, a threat to life, hospitalization, permanent damage, birth defect or a medical intervention to prevent one of these outcomes.

As the Oxford University Vaccine Knowledge Project explains, adverse events are not always the same as ‘side effects’, because reporting an adverse event after vaccination does not prove a link with the vaccine (here).

VERDICT

False. Government figures do not show that one in 35 people who get the COVID-19 vaccine will die or suffer serious adverse events.

