Fact Check-COVID-19 vaccines greatly reduce risk of severe illness or death

A news report about a small number of people contracting COVID-19 after being vaccinated is being taken out of context. Users, in social media posts, question the need to receive the vaccine if there is still a possibility of contracting the coronavirus. However, the chances of contracting the virus post-vaccination is still very small, and inoculation significantly reduces the risk of severe illness or death in such ‘breakthrough’ cases.

An example of the post can be seen here with the text: “So what the heck are those vaccines good for other than making Big Pharma rich?”

The post shows a news clip from WKMG-TV, a CBS-affiliated station based in Orlando, Florida, visible here here .

Both the original clip and the one in the claim show an interview with Dr Timothy Hendricks, who explains that no vaccine is perfect, but that those who are infected after receiving the vaccine are much less likely to be severely ill.

Breakthrough cases are defined by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention here as people who contract COVID-19 after being vaccinated for it.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted authorization for emergency use for three COVID-19 vaccines including the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen vaccines (here).

Pfizer/BioNTech has said its vaccine has an efficacy rate of 95% (here ), Moderna 94.1% (here ) and Johnson & Johnson 66%, in preventing COVID-19 in respective trials.

Moderna has also reported a 100% rate of protection against severe effects of COVID-19, while Pfizer said ten severe cases of the disease were reported in its Phase III trial – nine of which were in the placebo group and just one in the vaccine group (here).

In a trial of nearly 44,000 people, Johnson & Johnson found its vaccine to have 72% protection against moderate and severe COVID-19 in the United States (here).

The CDC explains on its website here that experts continue to assess the effectiveness of the vaccines and their performance in real-world conditions. The total number of breakthrough cases has not been reported yet.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, said in a news briefing on April 9, 2021 here that the breakthrough cases were not “a red flag”.

Fauci added: “We obviously are going to keep an eye out on that very, very carefully, but I don’t see anything that changes our concept of the vaccine and its efficacy.”

Reports of breakthrough cases being observed around the U.S. can be seen here , here and here . So far, these represent a very small number of people who have been vaccinated and still contracted COVID-19.

Missing context and misleading. While breakthrough cases may occur after vaccination against COVID-19, these are rare and even in these few cases, vaccination still significantly reduces the risks of severe illness or death.

