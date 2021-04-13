Fact Check-COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to be effective, while vaccine efficacy figures are not estimates of survival rates

An English actor has made several false claims on social media about COVID-19 vaccines to dissuade people from getting the jab. This check will address the most damaging claims.

Sean Ward, a soap star known for supporting the anti-lockdown and anti-mask movement (here), has posted several videos to social media criticising the safety of vaccines. One video was originally posted as an Instagram story on Ward’s account in mid-March and has since been shared on Facebook (here). It has been viewed by more than 47,000 people.

“Morning guys, this is just your daily reminder that COVID-19 has an effective survival rate of 99.96% if you are aged 0 to 60 with or without an underlying health condition,” Ward says in the clip. “The vaccine has 95. The Johnson & Johnson has 81. So you’re taking the medicine that is putting you more at risk from dying to COVID and you don’t see the problem here.”

Ward continues: “Don’t take a medicine that is going to give you a less than effective chance to beat the virus. Come on. Common sense… If you take the vaccine, you get low-to-no symptoms. Low-to-no symptoms, that’s what the vaccine does. It doesn’t stop transmission, so you can still pass it on to someone but you’re going to have low-to-no symptoms, which, I’m sorry, makes you asymptomatic. If you take the vaccine, it makes you asymptomatic. It turns you into a superspreader at a 95% effective survival rate. And we’re the fucking nutjobs? The vaccine is not safe.”

However, Ward’s claims are not true – and they reveal a lack of understanding of the virus, the vaccine, and different forms of data. Ward has not responded to a request from Reuters for clarification on his claims.

Vaccine efficacy and “survival rates” are two entirely different measures and cannot be directly compared. For example, when talking about a survival rate of a disease, this is the likelihood someone already with the illness will survive. Vaccine efficiency, meanwhile, is the probability that the vaccine will prevent someone catching the disease in the first place.

When discussing 95% vaccine efficacy, this does not mean 95% of people are protected, while the remaining 5% catch COVID-19 and die. It means people in the vaccinated group were found to be 95% less likely to catch COVID-19 than the control group (here).

Reuters has previously addressed the issue with comparing mortality rates and vaccine efficacy in a previous debunk here .

SURVIVAL RATE

Firstly, both the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines have been found to give people 100% protection against severe COVID-19, hospitalisation and death in analysis of stage III clinical trial results (here , here).

Secondly, it’s not clear where Ward took the 99.6% survival rate figure from; however, a rate that only includes people aged 0-60 misses the vital context of the increasingly deadly effect of the virus on older populations.

For example, there are 66.7 million people in the UK (here). Around 0.19% of the population has died within 28 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test result. This might seem like a small percentage, but it accounts for 127,087 people (here).

Experts currently estimate that the COVID-19 infection fatality ratio – the proportion of deaths among infected persons – is between 0.5% and 1% (here, here). This means that if the entire UK population were to catch COVID-19 (in other words, if there was an infection rate of 100%), between 333,500 and 667,000 people would be estimated to lose their lives.

Marshall Shepherd, an American meteorologist who uses weather analogies to make digestible statistical arguments about survival rates, said such narratives using percentages were “shortsighted, statistics-challenged, and sad”.

He wrote in Forbes magazine: “It blows my mind that so many people do not understand the concept that small percentages operating on very large numbers is a lot of people… Imagine if the National Hurricane Center issued this warning: ‘Hurricane SoandSo will make landfall in the Miami area tomorrow, there is a 99% survival rate so don’t take any precautions and we are sorry in advance for the 1% that we will likely lose.’ There are over 6 million people in Miami. 1% of 6 million people is 60,000 lives. That would be ridiculous” (here).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) made a similar comment to Reuters in October: “If 0.01% of the global population dies from a disease, it means a large number of deaths: 780,000 deaths, estimating the world population at 7.8 billion” (here). Using the infection fatality estimates, if between 0.5% and 1% of the world’s population were to die, this would account for between 39 million and 78 million deaths. Just over 3 million deaths have been reported as a result of COVID-19 as of April 12 (here).

Ward’s argument also dismisses the impact of ongoing illness after contracting the novel coronavirus, known as “long COVID”. Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, told Reuters in November that long COVID has already emerged as a “significant chronic burden” in the young and healthy, or among those who have experienced a mild initial infection (here).

VACCINE EFFECTIVENESS

Clinical trials and real-world data have shown that COVID-19 vaccines are very effective at reducing both symptomatic and asymptomatic disease.

Controlled studies demonstrate that approved COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of infection when compared with people receiving the placebo. For Pfizer, this efficacy is 95% (here); 94.1% for Moderna (here), and 70.4% for AstraZeneca (here).

The government has also monitored the effectiveness of vaccines since the beginning of the rollout to the public, comparing the rates of disease between vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Analysis published in late February said the Pfizer vaccine is between 85-6% effective against symptoms of COVID-19 in older people and healthcare workers. The government said it is still working on findings for AstraZeneca, but early signs suggest it is providing similar protection. (here)

Crucially, hospitalisation and death rates have also fallen significantly since the vaccine roll-out began in December. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on March 30 that COVID-19 hospital admissions in England had halved in the three weeks leading up to March 21 (here). Meanwhile, the report said deaths had also declined 35.8% compared with the previous week (here).

TRANSMISSION

Ward’s suggestion that COVID-19 vaccines give you low-to-no symptoms that “turn you into a superspreader” is misguided. This possibly stems from his apparent misunderstanding of vaccine efficacy and how it differs from a survival rate.

The vaccine cannot give you COVID-19. The Pfizer and Moderna jabs use mRNA technology and the AstraZeneca shot uses viral vector techniques, both of which stimulate an immune response to the coronavirus without causing disease (here).

Discussions about whether transmission can still occur in those vaccinated against COVID-19 does not mean people can spread the virus by getting the vaccine, but refers to situations where vaccinated recipients catch coronavirus after receiving their jab. Research is ongoing but early data shows positive signs, as highlighted in a recent Reuters fact check (here).

VERDICT

False. Approved COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be effective in protecting people against the disease. Vaccine efficacy does not describe a survival rate; it is the percentage likelihood of a vaccinated group catching the disease in the first place. Survival rate percentages are also misleading as a small percentage can account for a large number of people.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .