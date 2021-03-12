Fact Check-Video of UK anti-vaccination protesters contains several false claims 

A video showing protesters making anti-vaccination arguments repeats numerous false and misleading claims about COVID-19 vaccines. These include the incorrect assertions that the vaccines will cause women to become infertile, that deaths have been confirmed to be caused by the vaccines, and that the vaccines contain microchips.

VACCINE REACTIONS

In the video, which has been viewed more than 51,000 times on Facebook, (here), demonstrators describe COVID-19 vaccines as “toxic” and “poison” (timestamps 7.06 and 9.57). At one point, a demonstrator says: “A lot of people been having adverse reactions, even on the CDC alone, I think it was 900 people listed for severe to critical reactions, you know, where they died and, yeah, were severely impaired.” (Timestamp 5.11)

Later, demonstrators can be heard to say that death rates from the vaccine are being hidden and one says: “It’s stated on the CDC website, I’ve seen it myself. It’s stated, the amount of deaths that have occurred.” (Timestamp 19.28)

The claim of 900 reactions is likely based on a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) update on COVID-19 vaccine safety, which looked at adverse effects following vaccination reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) until Jan. 18. It found that 979 serious adverse events were reported after vaccination (slide 13 here: here).

A disclaimer on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says: “The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable” and “a report to VAERS does not mean that the vaccine caused the adverse event, only that the adverse event occurred some time after vaccination” (here).

Updated safety reports including data to Feb. 16 shows that for the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, 6,081 serious adverse events were recorded in vaccine recipients (p.6 here here). However, more than 55 million people had received at least one dose by then (p.6). The Oxford Vaccine Group’s Vaccine Knowledge Project says: “When a vaccine is given to a very large number of people in a population, it is likely just by chance that a few of them will develop some kind of medical problem around the time of vaccination, but this does not prove ‘cause and effect’.

Similarly, while the CDC says that while 1,637 reports of death have been reported to VAERS, “to date, VAERS has not detected patterns in cause of death that would indicate a safety problem with COVID-19 vaccines” (here).

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s vaccine adverse event monitoring system, Yellow Card reporting, found that up to Feb. 28, “ the expected benefits of both COVID-19 vaccines in preventing COVID-19 and its serious complications far outweigh any known side effects”. While a small number of vaccine recipients had later died, reviews of these cases did “not suggest the vaccine played a role in the deaths” (pp. 20, 21, 38). (here).

INFERTILITY

Claims that the vaccines cause infertility are also made numerous times in the video.

One demonstrator says: “It could directly affect female fertility”, and twice says the phrase: “The vaccine is likely to cause infertility in women” (timestamps 3.40, 8.15 and 11.08), each time citing Michael Yeadon, a former Pfizer researcher (here and here), who had suggested that vaccines might prompt the production of antibodies targeting Syncytin-1, a protein vital to successful pregnancy (here).

Reuters has previously written about this claim (here).

Syncytin-1 is not contained in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and experts have said the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and syncytin-1 are not sufficiently similar to warrant this concern.

Pfizer spokesperson Dervila Keane told Reuters by email that the protein targeted by their vaccine only shared a sequence of four amino acids with syncytin-1, making it too short to cause autoimmunity problems. Syncytin-1 is made up of 538 amino acids (here).

Numerous experts have said that there are few similarities between the COVID-19 spike protein and syncytin-1 and that these were not significant enough to for the immune system to be confused between the two (here and here and here and here and here).

NANOCHIPS

A demonstrator in the video can be heard to say: “Some vaccines may contain nanochips” (timestamp 8.34).

Reuters has debunked similar claims in the past (here and here and here and here).

There is no credible evidence that the vaccines for COVID-19 contain microchips.

VERDICT

False. Neither the UK nor the US health authorities have seen evidence of a safety risk posed by COVID-19 vaccines. Experts say there is no reason to believe the vaccines will impair fertility and claims that the vaccines contain microchips are baseless.

