Fact Check-Russian-language video showing forced vaccination raids is intended to be satire

A Russian-language video said to show forced vaccination raids has been circulated on English-speaking social media accounts as an example of an authentic operation taking place. However, the clip was taken from a fictional YouTube series and is intended to be viewed satirically.

The sketch appears to show armed men and a Russian official barging into houses and offices to vaccinate people in military-style raids. It was posted to Facebook on March 3 with the caption: “The NWO (New World Order) is here” (here). On Reddit, another user shared the clip in a post titled: “They’re forcing COVID-19 vaccinations in Russia.” (here).

The video has also attracted more than 194,000 views on World Star Hip Hop, a video-sharing website, since being posted on March 2. It includes the caption: “Masked Special Police Burst Into Homes, Allegedly Force Covid Vaccinations in Russia” (here).

But despite being shared on English-speaking accounts in a serious context, the video is a parody. The original three-minute clip was posted by a YouTube account called “BARAKuda” on Feb.22 and is the latest instalment in a fictional online series that follows the activities of its lead character, a politician called Vitaly Nalivkin, around his city of Ussuriysk (here).

The Moscow Times reported in 2019 that the series was created by a former journalist who wanted to make fun of the way local authorities respond to citizen issues. It said: “Meet Vitaly Nalivkin, a fake politician who solves Ussuriysk’s very real problems.

“Nalivkin’s slapstick solutions — such as installing air fresheners around town to improve air quality — are less about their effectiveness than they are about highlighting authorities’ lack of action” (here).

Other videos from the YouTube channel, which has 645,000 subscribers, show Nalivkin demolishing monuments, catching drug addicts and destroying concrete slabs (here).

The video referred to in this check shows Nalivkin carrying out a forced COVID-19 vaccination campaign to accelerate uptake and to protect Ussuriysk from the disease. The end of the parody clip celebrates the campaign’s success in getting locals to visit vaccination points – and reveals Ussuriysk to have administered the most vaccines. As a result, a character playing an official concludes the forced strategy will be rolled out across Russia.

VERDICT

Satire. The video is a clip taken from a fictional comedy sketch, not a real vaccination campaign in Russia.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .