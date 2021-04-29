Fact Check-Vaccines are developed to prevent infection not to increase the survival rate of someone already with a disease

Suggestions that COVID-19 vaccines only work if there is a significant change in the survival rate of the disease are misleading. This is because vaccine efficacy and survival rates of an illness are separate measures.

Examples of the claims on social media can be seen (here) and (here) . The posts include a photo in which a person is holding an A4 handout that reads: “How will we know the vaccine is working? Will the survival rate go from 99.7% to 99.8%?”

This is misleading. Vaccine efficiency refers to the likelihood a jab will prevent someone from catching COVID-19 in the first place, while a survival rate is the likelihood someone who already has the disease will survive.

A recent study found that COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna reduced risk of infection by 90% two weeks after the second shot (here). Similar findings were presented in a pre-print study of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab (here).

That being said, there is some evidence that vaccines can impact the survival rate. Both the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines were found to give people 100% protection against severe COVID-19, hospitalisation and death in phrase-III clinical trials (here , here).

It is also misleading to suggest a vaccine is unnecessary because of a high survival rate. Small percentages can often equal enormous numbers that have large consequences.

The COVID-19 survival rate has not yet been calculated conclusively, but experts estimate the infection fatality ratio – the proportion of deaths among infected persons – to be between 0.5% and 1% (here , here). This means that if the entire UK population caught COVID-19 (in other words, if there was an infection rate of 100%), between 333,500 and 667,000 people would lose their lives.

More than 3.2 million people have died with COVID-19 worldwide, despite lockdowns and other restrictions, according to the Reuters dashboard (here).

“Infection control takes up a huge amount of resource, wards have to be closed, and thus COVID-19 has a massive knock-on effect on other care, such as cancer, mental health or stroke patients,” Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, told Reuters in a previous fact check (here) .

There is also the impact of ‘long COVID’, an ongoing illness after contracting the novel coronavirus, which Head noted has been emerging as a “significant chronic burden” in the young and healthy or those who experienced a mild initial infection.

Finally, it should be noted that the survival rate is calculated as an average.

This means that although the likelihood of COVID-19 causing death for some people is low, for others it is significantly higher than the post suggests.

VERDICT

Missing context. Vaccines are designed to prevent infection rather than improve the survival rate of someone who is already infected with a disease.

