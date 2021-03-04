Fact Check-The meaning of the word ‘virus’ has changed since the 14th century

Updated to correct formatting

A video which makes numerous claims about conspiracy theories and vaccines contains multiple false claims, such as that the words virus, antigen and adjuvant all mean “poison”, that test swabs are made from living nanoparticles, and that mRNA vaccines can alter the DNA of recipients. Other claims made in the video are outside the scope of this check.

‘POISONS’

Throughout the video (here), words are given incorrect explanations or definitions, which are then used to bolster the video’s arguments against vaccination.

The video narrator says: “The word virus comes from the Latin “virus”, meaning poison, poisonous fluid, poisonous. We might also call this a foreign toxin, or toxic substance” (timestamp 5.52). This etymology of the word is non-controversial (www.etymonline.com/word/virus); however, from this point on the video repeatedly conflates the terms “virus” and “poison”. While the word “virus” may have been a synonym for “poison” in the Middle Ages, this meaning is archaic. The modern use of the word refers to sub-microscopic infectious agents that are capable of growth and multiplication only in living cells (here). Many viruses are benign or even helpful to humans (here).

The narrator goes on to say: “an Antigen IS a VIRUS… a foreign POISON that has no business being in your body's interstitial fluids!” (timestamp 6.30) The World Health Organization (WHO) says that the subpart of a pathogen (such as a bacterium, virus or fungus) that causes the formation of antibodies is called an antigen. Vaccines contain antigens, or the blueprints to make them, but in a weakened form that causes the body to generate an immune response, without giving the recipient the disease (bit.ly/3chsVLl).

Later, the narrator discusses the “vaccine administration of adjuvants”, which are described in the video as being “poisons” (timestamp 9.22). As used in relation to vaccines, an adjuvant is a an ingredient that helps create a stronger immune response (here) and includes substances like squalene (here), which is found in some foods (here) and naturally produced in the human body (here). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says, “adjuvants have been used safely in vaccines for decades”, and, “In all cases, vaccines containing adjuvants are tested for safety and effectiveness in clinical trials before they are licensed for use in the United States, and they are continuously monitored by CDC and FDA once they are approved.” (here)

NANOBOTS The video then goes on to show clips from a video in which a person rips apart the material from what is described as a COVID-19 test swab and makes several baseless claims, such as that the material is “alive” or is made from “Morgellons,” a theoretical material associated with an unproven medical condition (timestamp 10.00). Reuters has already addressed these claims (here). The presence of nanotechnology cannot be directly assessed by the naked eye, the material used in swabs is not ‘alive’ and Morgellons disease is an unproven condition.

GENETIC MANIPULATION The video then features a clip in which a speaker claims that mRNA vaccines will genetically modify recipients. She says: “the mRNA will actually take a piece of your DNA out. It will replace it with a synthetic one, a synthetic piece” (Timestamp 17.46). Reuters has previously debunked claims that mRNA vaccines alter recipients’ DNA (here and here). While these types of vaccines do involve the injection of a small part of the virus’s genetic code to stimulate immune response in a patient without an infection (here) in contrast to the more widespread “conventional” vaccines (here) which use a whole pathogen or fragment, the mRNA from the vaccine does not alter the recipient’s DNA, is broken down shortly after vaccination, and does not stay in the body (here).

VERDICT False. The terms like “virus”, “antigen” and “adjuvant” have specific meanings and do not simply mean “poison”; test swabs are not made from living nanoparticles; and mRNA vaccines do not alter recipients’ DNA.

