Fact Check-No evidence COVID-19 vaccines will cause an ‘exponential rise’ in deaths

There is no evidence to suggest COVID-19 vaccines will cause an “exponential rise” in deaths at the end of the year.

This and other false claims were made by two individuals in a popular video on Facebook (here). The most damaging claims will be addressed in this article.

PHASE THREE TRIALS

A woman in the video claims the COVID-19 vaccine “is an experimental injection” that “hasn’t had phase three trials” (timestamp 0.40). This is false.

All vaccines approved in the UK completed large phrase-three studies to gather significant data of the vaccine’s safety and efficacy, as outlined by Oxford University’s Vaccine Knowledge Project (here). The results of these trials can be found online: for Pfizer/BioNTech (here), Moderna (here) and Oxford/AstraZeneca (here).

Reuters has previously addressed untrue claims the vaccine is “experimental”, which misinterpreted standard safety monitoring following regulatory approval (here).

DEATHS

The speaker also alleges that the coronavirus vaccine has killed thousands around the world and will cause “an exponential rise” in deaths at the end of the year.

There is no proof to support this, but plenty of evidence to the contrary. Analysis from Public Health England suggests that COVID-19 vaccines prevented more than 6,000 deaths in England by the end of February 2021 (here), while an Imperial College London study suggested vaccine hesitancy could cause thousands of extra deaths (here).

The false statement likely stems from misinformation about government databases recording adverse reactions after COVID-19 vaccines. Anyone can report potential side effects through the systems, called VAERS in the United States (here) and the Yellow Card scheme in the UK (yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/) - and they are not necessarily connected with immunisation. Reuters has addressed previous claims about these databases here .

VACCINE LICENSING

Another speaker in the video explains that COVID-19 jabs will cause a rise in deaths because the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has given them “emergency order” licenses rather than “full” authorisation (timestamp 1.15).

However, this procedure does not mean vaccines are unsafe. The MHRA approved COVID-19 vaccines in the UK using Regulation 174 of the Human Medicine Regulations 2012, that enables rapid temporary approvals to address significant public health issues such as a pandemic (here).

The Oxford University Vaccine Knowledge Project explains that this regulation is an EU provision introduced in national UK law (here). In the approval process, evidence from clinical trials is rigorously assessed by the MHRA’s scientists (here) and the Independent Commission on Human Medicines (here).

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that the vaccine will cause an “exponential rise” in deaths at the end of the year.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here.