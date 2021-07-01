Fact Check-Variants are not simply spike proteins; they are versions of the same virus that differ in sequence

Variants of SARS-CoV-2 are versions of the virus that differ in sequence and are not just spike proteins infecting both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, contrary to claims made online.

The claim was made on Instagram with an image that reads: “The new “vARiAnT” is nothing more than the VX spike Pr0teins inf*cting those vxd and unvxd” (here).

The text continues by advising people to take substances such as iodine and zinc to “treat” new strains.

Variants are not just spike proteins, however. Spike proteins are part of the coronavirus that are found on the surface, including on SARS-CoV-2 variants, which are made up of over 1,000 amino acids (here) (here).

A mutation in a virus is the actual change in sequence, for example, if there is a substitution within a spike protein. Variants may differ in one or more mutations (here) and become a Variant of Concern (VoC) when there is clear evidence of changes to transmissibility, severity or immunity (here).

Variants are emerging “very frequently” as these are “simply versions of the virus that differ in their genome sequences based on mutations,” Dr Jason Kindrachuk told Reuters in a previous interview.

Often, these mutations don’t amount to any change in the behavior of a virus. However, there are types of changes where “mutations start to impact how the virus behaves – transmission, disease severity, immune evasion, therapeutic recognition and diagnostic failures,” Dr Kindrachuk told Reuters (here).

It is not necessarily just one mutation in a virus that impacts individual properties, Dr Kindrachuck added.

“We are looking at VOCs that have multiple mutations that likely are acting in concert with one another resulting in these shifts in behaviors which makes it difficult to say definitively which specific mutations are the most important,” he added.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says, “a growing body of evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection” and are “potentially less likely to transmit SARS-CoV-2 to others” altogether (here).

Two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines have been found to be highly effective against the Delta variant, first discovered in India, in preventing hospitalisation, according to Public Health England (PHE) (here).

Moderna’s vaccine showed promise against the Delta variant in a laboratory study (here).

There is also no scientific evidence thus far to support the claim that zinc can be used to “treat” strains of COVID-19.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) there is “insufficient data” to recommend for or against the use of zinc in the treatment of COVID-19 (here), although some clinical trials are ongoing (here).

Results of a randomized clinical trial released in 2021 found that zinc had no effect on symptoms for COVID-19 patients (here).

Reuters previously addressed claims regarding zinc (here).

Health experts at Meedan Digital Health Desk have said that there are ongoing studies to test whether iodine nasal sprays or a special solution of povidone-iodine may be used to decrease the spread of the virus (here).

Prof Stephen Challacombe, Professor of Oral Medicine at King’s College London, told Reuters that although he knows of “no evidence” to suggest that povidone iodine or other antiviral mouthwashes and nasal sprays can be recommended as a treatment for COVID-19, there is evidence that povidone iodine (PVP-I) mouthwash can curb transmission from patients to healthcare workers (here).

VERDICT

False. Variants are caused by mutations to the virus and are not simply spike proteins. Spike proteins are part of the virus and are found on its surface.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .