Fact Check-Photo of women wearing masks was not taken during the 1918 Spanish influenza outbreak

A black-and-white photograph shared on Facebook that shows two women with face coverings has been incorrectly linked to the Spanish influenza pandemic.

The image was initially shared on April 25 in a Facebook group for people interested in old photos from London (here). It shows two women in early 20th century outfits wearing material over their faces as they walk arm-in-arm in public. “PEOPL [sic] WEARING MASKS DURING THE 1918 INFLUENZA PANDEMIC IN LONDON,” the caption reads.

There is no evidence the image was captured in London or that was it captured during the 1918 influenza outbreak.

The photo was taken in Germany in 1913 – five years before the influenza pandemic – and can be found in the historical archives of Süddeutsche Zeitung Photo, the eponymous agency of the German newspaper (bit.ly/3gO6tgJ). The newspaper’s photo agency said the face coverings were worn as a fashion statement that emerged after the 1912-1913 Balkan Wars. They were said to be like veils worn in Turkey.

A report from France in 1914 also reports on the new fashion, saying “the elegant” have adopted the “Turkish veil” (here).

VERDICT

False. The photo was captured in Germany five years before the 1918 influenza outbreak – and the face coverings were a fashion statement and not worn to prevent infection from flu.

