Fact Check-Video does not show U.S. police planting evidence

A viral video filmed in the United States appears to show police planting evidence of drug dealing in a car, but bodycam recordings provided by the police show this was not the case.

The clip, filmed in the midwestern state of Wisconsin, has been posted on Facebook and shared 108,000 times (here).

In 16 seconds, viewers see an officer throw a plastic bag into a car, to which the passenger filming responds: “Hey buddy, you just threw that in here.” The video was posted elsewhere, with outraged social media users commenting: “That’s a disgraceful act” and “Cop going jail [sic]” (here).

The clip is particularly sensitive following deadly protests against police brutality that erupted in Wisconsin last August after Jacob Blake was shot by a police officer and left paralyzed from the waist down (here).

However, the Caledonia Police Department in Wisconsin responded to the Facebook video by posting bodycam footage from two officers at the scene (fb.watch/791l-BW4zf/).

One video shows an officer pulling a plastic bag from a passenger’s pocket and handing it to another officer, who is filmed on a different bodycam handing that bag to the officer in the original social media video, who then places it in the car.

The footage catches the passenger say: “Hey buddy, you just threw that in here,” and continues beyond the 16-second Facebook video to show the officer responding: “Yeah, because it was in his pocket and I don’t want to hold on to it.” The police officer adds: “It’s an empty baggie at the moment too.”

Caledonia’s Chief of Police Christopher Botsch (here) accompanied the videos with a Facebook post that stated officers had stopped a speeding car on July 21 but made no arrests.

“A subsequent search of one of the rear passengers produced an empty corner tear (corner of a plastic baggie) from a passenger’s pocket. The empty corner tear did NOT contain any illegal substance; however, this type of packaging is a common method for holding illegal drugs,” wrote Botsch.

He said that the footage did not show the officer plant evidence or do anything illegal, but simply dispose of the “empty baggie” – which is not itself an illegal item – in the car. Botsch added that officers were discouraged from “discarding items into a citizen’s vehicle.”

VERDICT

Missing context. The Caledonia Police Department released footage from two bodycams showing the officer did not plant evidence but discarded an empty bag taken from a passenger.

