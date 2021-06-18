Fact Check-Video does not show Iraqi soldier saying goodbye

An emotional video of an Iraqi soldier saying goodbye to his family amidst a barrage of gunfire is not real war footage, as users online claim. Rather, the clip shows an actor in the Iraq-based short film “Dialing”. The 2017 film has over 4.6 million views on YouTube.

The opening scene has been cropped from YouTube and isolated into social media posts miscaptioning the scene as authentic. Reactions to the footage can be seen here with a caption reading “Iraqi Soldier Says GoodBye To His Family...He Is Still Keeping Smile On His Face... You’re In Our Hearts... You’re the Most Brave Person Ever... And Your Smile Is The Most Beautiful Smile Of Whole World. May Allah Bless You In Heaven.” Another empathic response is visible here bearing the caption, “Soldier says goodbye to family during war.”

The description of the 17-minute short film on YouTube, seen here , says it tells the story of a woman struggling to deal with the loss of her son who died fighting in Iraq. The film was also posted to YouTube by the Dubai International Film Festival’s account(here).

The scene features actor Menhel Abbas(here posted the film itself on his Instagram here and here .

VERDICT

False. The video does not show an Iraqi soldier’s emotional goodbye to family. The video clip is from a short film featured in the Dubai International Film Festival.

