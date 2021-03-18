Fact Check-The protester arrested at Sarah Everard vigil is not a crisis actress

Social media users have claimed that a woman who was arrested at a vigil for Sarah Everard is a crisis actress. There is no evidence that this is true.

Everard disappeared as she walked home in south London on March 3 and a police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder, provoking a national debate over how British society deals with male violence against women.

But the focus shifted onto London’s Metropolitan Police after officers tried to disperse a vigil for Everard in Clapham Common, saying it breached COVID-19 lockdown rules.

During the event, a woman named Patsy Stevenson was photographed being pinned to the ground, handcuffed and arrested by male officers.

Since then, conspiracies about her arrest have spread across social media, a selection of which will be discussed below.

CLAIM 1

Various posts (here) (here), have alleged that Stevenson is an actress employed by the Metropolitan Police.

A Met police spokesperson told Reuters via email: “There is no truth to these claims”.

While she does have a casting profile (here), Stevenson has said that it is old and unrelated to her attending the vigil.

"That was an old profile from years and years back. I'm not hired by anyone. I just wanted to put a candle down”, Stevenson told ITV’s Good Morning Britain (Timecode – 9:30 youtu.be/LYml7Vy_Ooo?t=568).

“I’m not an actress. I study at university where I’m an ambassador for women in STEM, for women in physics and things like that.

“That’s why this was so important, and it still is, the message is very important and needs to be ongoing.”

CLAIM 2

Some social media users falsely alleged that Stevenson was also pictured at a bomb attack on the London Underground three years ago (here) (here) (here).

In 2017, a home-made bomb shot flames through a carriage at London’s Parsons Green Tube station during the Friday morning rush hour (here).

At the time, an injured woman - who like Stevenson has red hair – was photographed leaving the scene with police officers.

Images of this woman have circulated on social media alongside pictures of Stevenson, with users claiming they are the same person.

While both women have the same hair colour, they are evidently different people.

According to news reports, the woman injured in the 2017 bombing is called Victoria Holloway (here) (here).

CLAIM 3

Shared more than 700 times on Facebook, one post (here), has claimed that a viral image of Stevenson’s arrest was taken by someone she paid to follow her.

The image shows Stevenson looking directly into the lens of the camera as she is detained by police officers.

“...she is posing , and pouting, for the photographer that she paid to follow her to capture this exact moment”, the post claims.

However the photograph was taken by a Reuters photographer as part of news coverage of the event (here). She was not paid by Stevenson to follow her.

VERDICT

False. Stevenson is not employed by the Met police as an actress. Stevenson was not the woman injured in the Parson Green bombing in 2017. The viral photograph of Patsy Stevenson was taken by a Reuters photographer who was covering the vigil.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .