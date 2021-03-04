Fact Check-Virginia school district said it did not ‘ban’ Dr Seuss books

Posts on social media claim Virginia’s largest school district has “canceled” the American writer and illustrator Theodor Seuss Geisel, known as Dr Seuss, “because his books do not include enough minority characters.” This is misleading: Virginia’s Loundoun County Public Schools (LCPS), the state’s third-largest school division (not the largest), is not “banning” Dr Seuss. The author, however, will no longer be the center of the national Read Across America Day celebration in the district’s schools. The district said it aimed to encourage children to read a diverse range of books rather than celebrate a single author, although it also cited “strong racial undertones” in some Dr Seuss work.

On March 2, 2021 Dr Seuss enterprises, the organization managing the rights to his work, announced that six children’s books by the author were pulled from publication because they contain racist and insensitive imagery ( here ).

The claims online circulated after conservative media reported on the subject with headlines saying the Virginian school division had “cancelled” the author ( here , here , here ).

Wayde B. Byard, Public Information Officer for LCPS, told Reuters via email that they “have not cancelled Dr Seuss’ books.”

In a statement published on their official website on Feb. 27, 2021 here , the LCPS said that the author will no longer be the focus of their Read Across America Day, an annual event in the U.S. aimed at encouraging children and teens to read ( here ).

“Dr. Seuss books have not been banned and are available to students in our libraries and classrooms, however, Dr. Seuss and his books are no longer the emphasis of Read Across America Day in Loudoun County Public Schools,” the statement reads. “We continue to encourage our young readers to read all types of books that are inclusive, diverse and reflective of our student community, not simply celebrate Dr. Seuss.”

As for the motive behind this decision, LCPS did cite “strong racial undertones” that, according to research in recent years, have been found in some of Dr Seuss’s work. The statement linked to a 2018 report by the School Library Journal on the “turning point” decision of the National Education Association (NEA), to make the celebration not solely about Dr Seuss and open it to more racially diverse authors ( here ).

Reading Across America Day, launched by the NEA in 1998, has been historically celebrated on Geisel’s birthday anniversary of March 2 ( here ).

Until 2019, the association had a licensing agreement with Dr. Seuss Enterprises ( here ), with a Seuss character, the Cat in the Hat, part of the program’s logo (see here ). It has shifted its focus away from the author over the last few years ( here ).

The association states here , that “the Read Across America brand is now one that is independent of any one particular book, publisher, or character,” because of a “growing need” to promote and include diverse books.

VERDICT

Missing context. Virginia’s Loundoun County Public Schools district has not banned Dr Seuss: according to the district, his books are still available to students in the schools’ libraries and classrooms but Dr Seuss will no longer be the focus of the celebration of Read Across America Day.