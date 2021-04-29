Fact Check-The U.S. is not handing out copies of VP’s book to migrant children

The Biden administration did not buy copies of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s book with taxpayers’ money and give them to children at a migrant shelter, as some social media posts have suggested. The one copy of Harris’s book shown in a photograph circulating online was donated to the shelter in Long Beach, California as part of a citywide book and toy drive.

Posts on social media show a New York Post front-page article, with a picture of Harris’s book “Superheroes Are Everywhere” on a bed and the headline “Kam on In - Solo kids at border welcomed with copy of veep’s book” (here).

Captions added on social media include: “So the Biden administration is buying Kamala Harris’ book with our taxpayer dollars. Seems to be a conflict of interest” (here) and “How convenient. Is the VP using our tax dollars to purchase her own book to distribute to border-crossing children?” (here)

Some posts (here , here) show a Breaking911 tweet (here) of the front page article with the caption “Unaccompanied migrant children brought to a shelter in Long Beach, CA, will each be given a copy of Kamala Harris’ children’s book “Superheros are Everywhere” as a welcome gift – NYP. The books are being paid for by the Biden administration, using U.S. taxpayer dollars”

The photo in the article showing Harris’s book is a genuine photo that was taken on April 22 at the Long Beach Convention Center in California where migrant children found at the border without a parent will be temporarily housed, as seen on Reuters here .

The shelter was opened that day by the US. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to move unaccompanied children out of U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities as quickly as possible (here), as the Biden administration struggles with record numbers of migrants arriving at the southern U.S. border (here).

Kevin Lee, Chief Public Affairs Officer for the City of Long Beach, told Reuters via email that the claim that the books were given to all migrants at the shelter and paid for by the Biden administration was “false”.

“The single book you reference is one of now thousands of various books that have already been donated. The referenced book was not purchased by HHS or the City. It was a single book and was not part of a mass donation of that specific title,” he said. (here).

HHS sent Reuters a statement via email concurring: “The referenced book was one of an assortment of hundreds of titles donated to the Long Beach Emergency Intake Site as part of a City of Long Beach new books and toys drive. No taxpayer dollars were used to purchase Vice President Harris’ book.”

Sabrina Singh, Harris’s Deputy Press Secretary, told Reuters via email: “A city wide donation for books and toys was organized by the community to donate to children being housed at migrant facilities.” She added that the Office of the Vice President was “not aware that her children’s book was donated”.

The original New York Post article here which said children would be given a copy of the book in their welcome kits as an “open-arms gesture by the Biden administration”, was later updated here with an editor’s note saying: “Only one known copy of the book was given to a child.”

The author of the story said on Twitter here that the Harris story was “incorrect”, and that she had since resigned from the New York Post.

VERDICT

False. The City of Long Beach, HHS and Kamala Harris’s office said a single book was donated as part of a citywide drive for the migrant shelter and was not paid for by the government or by taxpayers.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .