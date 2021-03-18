Fact Check-Fake Walmart anniversary giveaway posts

Social media users have been sharing posts online that claims Walmart is giving away a bag full of groceries and a $75 voucher if users comment and share the post.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The text in one post reads: “Walmart is going to celebrate its 60th anniversary on March 17, 2021, and In order to help our loyal customers every person who has shared & commented before March 17 @11pm, each will receive one of these bags full of groceries and a $75 voucher delivered to their door on March 18th, 2021.”

The pages are named “Walmart”, “Walmart US” or similar, like the ones here and here , but do not have the blue check mark given from Facebook to verified accounts.

The pages have been created recently, while the original Walmart Facebook page www.facebook.com/walmart was created on Oct. 23, 2009. This information can be seen under “page transparency” on the page.

Rebecca Thomason, a spokeswoman for Walmart, confirmed to Reuters via email that the pages and posts about gift cards for the 60th anniversary are all false.

“Our digital team is working on getting this page and false information down as soon as possible,” Thomason added.

VERDICT

False. Posts about a 60th anniversary giveaway from unverified pages posing as Walmart are fabricated.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .