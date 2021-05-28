Fact Check-Walmart says it did not send offensive email to customers

Posts sharing screenshots of a Walmart email addressing the customer as a racial slur are missing context. The emails sent were altered by a “bad actor” who created fake Walmart accounts using real email addresses and changing their names to the slur, according to Walmart.

Walmart Inc said on May 24 it had blocked emails containing a racial slur from being sent from its domain, following backlash on social media (here).

Several Twitter users posted screenshots of emails from the company’s official ‘help@walmart.com’ address, that contained a slur instead of their names.

Walmart said a “bad actor” had created fake Walmart accounts using people’s real email addresses and altered first names to fool its automated reply system. The company said it did not know how many fake accounts were created, but that its systems had not been hacked and no customer data was compromised.

Walmart told Reuters: “We discovered that an external bad actor created false Walmart accounts with obvious intent to offend our customers. We were shocked and appalled to see these offensive and unacceptable emails. We’re looking into our sign-up process to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again. We’re also looking into all available means to hold those responsible accountable.”

Missing context. The offensive emails sent were altered by an individual who created fake Walmart accounts using the real email addresses of customers and changed their name to the slur.

